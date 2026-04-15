Grindr for Equality Presents: Out in the Open with You Are Loved, the first installment focused on chemsex

Grindr for Equality, the global social impact initiative of Grindr, the world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, launches Out in the Open, a new content series that does what Grindr does best: connecting our community to the people, resources, and conversations that matter most.

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Grindr for Equality Presents: Out in the Open with You Are Loved

The first installment of the series tackles chemsex, in partnership with You Are Loved, a UK-based LGBTQ+ peer-support non-profit. Together, Grindr and You Are Loved are breaking the silence on drug use, shame, and mental health and connecting people to support directly through the Grindr app.

To challenge stigma and promote open dialogue, Grindr for Equality Presents: Out in the Open with You Are Loved brings together expert voices from You Are Loved, LGBTQIA+ helpline Switchboard, and mental wellbeing resource app Voda, alongside individuals with lived experience. The series unpacks the realities of chemsex, highlighting issues such as mental health, addiction, harm reduction, and community care.

New research from Grindr and You Are Loved has found that one in five (19%) LGBTQ+ individuals have lost someone to a drug-related death1. Research findings also reveal a significant gap in understanding around chemsex: three in five (61%) UK adults are unfamiliar with the term2, while nearly two-thirds (63%) of the queer community say the issue remains heavily stigmatised1. More than a quarter (28%) of LGBTQ+ people have had sex while using drugs in the past year1, highlighting the scale of the issue.

"For too long, people have hidden their struggles for fear of being judged, and that silence fuels a negative cycle of shame and harm," says Gareth Thomas, former Wales rugby captain and LGBTQ+ campaigner. "No one should feel ashamed to speak out or ask for help. If we start having more open conversations then the stigma starts to break down and ultimately, we can not only change lives but save them."

The content goes beyond the surface, unpacking the emotional and social forces shaping these experiences and highlighting the urgent need for more open, stigma-free conversations. The research identifies the most significant drivers of chemsex as:

Cultural norms around sex and openness (29%) 1

Loneliness and lack of safe spaces for connection (27%) 1

Pressure and expectations within the gay community (27%)1

The content reflects the stories and lived experiences of those involved, including:

Gareth Thomas , former Wales rugby captain and LGBTQ+ campaigner - pushes for more honest, stigma-free discussions about drug use, shame and how we better support people before crisis hits.

, - pushes for more honest, stigma-free discussions about drug use, shame and how we better support people before crisis hits. Marc Svensson , Founder CEO at You Are Loved draws on personal experience and work in suicide prevention to unpack the deeper drivers behind drug misuse, from grief and isolation to the need for connection.

, draws on personal experience and work in suicide prevention to unpack the deeper drivers behind drug misuse, from grief and isolation to the need for connection. Jake O'Dwyer , Head of Fundraising Communications at LGBTQIA+ helpline Switchboard provides frontline perspective from Switchboard's 52 years of expertise, speaking about toxic shame and why non-judgmental spaces are the first step towards help.

, provides frontline perspective from Switchboard's 52 years of expertise, speaking about toxic shame and why non-judgmental spaces are the first step towards help. Jaron Soh , Co-founder CEO at wellbeing app Voda draws on Voda's work with 50,000+ LGBTQ+ users, bringing insight into how shame, loneliness and the search for belonging can shape queer experiences of sex and substance use.

, draws on Voda's work with 50,000+ LGBTQ+ users, bringing insight into how shame, loneliness and the search for belonging can shape queer experiences of sex and substance use. Paris Lees , author, broadcaster, and BAFTA-nominated writer of What It Feels Like for a Girl reflects on shame, boundaries, addiction and recovery, challenging the community to look more closely at the psychology behind risk-taking.

, reflects on shame, boundaries, addiction and recovery, challenging the community to look more closely at the psychology behind risk-taking. Kaiden Ford, poet and performance artist speaks from the perspective of London's queer underground, linking substance use to identity and reflecting the realities facing trans and non-binary people seeking connection.

"We know platforms can be a powerful force for good, but only when it's paired with access to the right information, tools, and support,"saysMohan Sundararaj, Managing Director of Grindr for Equality."At Grindr, we reach millions of LGBTQ+ people every day, and that comes with a clear opportunity: to challenge stigma by opening up conversations and connecting people to support that is accessible and judgment-free. By closing the gap between awareness and action, we can help people make safer, more informed choices about their health."

The research also highlights a clear demand for support with two in five (40%) LGBTQ+ people calling for improved access to addiction treatment and recovery services, alongside more inclusive mental health care1

Marc Svensson, Founder CEO of You Are Loved says, "This partnership marks an important step forward for the LGBTQ+ community. We're proud to be working with Grindr to bring these conversations into the open and, for the first time in the UK, provide accessible mental wellbeing support directly within the app. This is how real change happens when platforms, communities and support organisations come together to be part of the solution."

The series is available via Grindr Presents, the app's content hub, on Grindr's YouTube channel, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

As part of this campaign, Grindr has updated resources within the Grindr app to direct users to You Are Loved and Switchboard for anyone seeking support. You can also find further information and local resources in the Grindr app via the Safety Privacy Centre.

If you're in the UK and have been affected by any of the issues mentioned, support is available at youareloved.org.uk or via LGBTQIA+ helpline Switchboard (0800 0119 100, switchboard.lgbt).

This content is provided by Grindr for general educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended as, and should not be understood as, medical, legal, or professional advice. Grindr is not a healthcare provider and does not provide medical recommendations. Treatment and healthcare decisions should be made in consultation with qualified healthcare providers based on individual circumstances. Medical guidelines and research findings referenced in this content are subject to change as new evidence emerges.

1 This statistic is from Grindr-user specific research, conducted via an in-app survey of 2,400 UK-based Grindr users issued in partnership with You Are Loved.

2 This statistic is from research conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 UK Nat Rep Respondents (18+).

ABOUT GRINDR INC.

With more than 15 million average monthly active users, Grindr has grown to become the Global Gaybourhood in Your Pocket, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190+ countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015, Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organisations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT YOU ARE LOVED

You Are Loved is a non-profit organisation focused on community and peer-support based LGBTQ+ suicide and drug misuse prevention by addressing the root causes. They help queer people find the support and community they need through their Ask Bobby directory. And they mobilise the LGBTQ+ community to talk, share and support each other better through their services and events.

ABOUT THE RESEARCH

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2,000 UK Nat Rep Respondents (18+). The data was collected between 20.02.2026 24.02.2026. If you have any questions about this survey, please contact Censuswide at info@censuswide.com.

Additionally, Grindr-user specific research was conducted via an in-app survey of 2,400 UK-based Grindr users issued in partnership with You Are Loved. The in-app survey was live between 19.02.2026 01.03.2026. If you have any questions about this survey, please contact You Are Loved at research@youareloved.org.uk.

Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. All parties adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415321105/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS

Grayling

Grindr@Grayling.com

Grindr

Alex Sacripante

alex.sacripante@grindr.com