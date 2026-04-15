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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 10:10 Uhr
127 Leser
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KAYAK SOFTWARE (UK) LIMITED: European road trips rise among Brits ahead of May bank holidays

KAYAK's tool helps travellers estimate the cost of some of Europe's most scenic drives

LONDON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With spring in full swing and the May bank holiday weekends ahead, UK holidaymakers are looking for more ways to travel during peak periods. New data from the travel search engine KAYAK shows that UK car hire searches increased by 10% year-on-year in March and early April.

Romania (+44%), Norway (+29%), Austria (+23%), Germany (+23%) and France (+10%) saw two digit growth in car hire searches by UK travellers compared to last year, indicating Brits are looking for adventurous, scenic drives. The good news for travellers is that average car hire prices have dropped across these countries since last year, ranging from a 1% decrease in France to as much as 35% in Romania, with the exception of Germany, where daily rates increased by 5%.

5 scenic routes to drive this May

To help travellers budget for their trips, KAYAK used its Road Trip Calculator to estimate the cost of driving some of the most scenic routes in the trending countries, including a 3-day rental of a medium-sized car in a major city and the cost of fuel for a return journey.

Bucharest - Brasov - Bicaz Chei - Bucharest

  • Why it's best in May: Towering limestone cliffs, snowmelt waterfalls, and Romania's most dramatic gorge road at its wild spring state.
  • Estimated driving time (return): ~11 hr
  • Estimated total car rental and fuel cost: ~£244

Bergen - Vikøyri - Gaularfjellet - Førde - Bergen

  • Why it's best in May: Norway's fjords are at their most powerful, with snowmelt-fed waterfalls, lush green valleys, and long daylight hours enhancing every stretch of the drive.
  • Estimated driving time (return): ~9 hr
  • Estimated total car rental and fuel cost: ~£238

Salzburg - Graz - Leutschach? Klagenfurt - Salzburg

  • Why it's best in May: Alpine backdrops and Austria's scenic wine route with rolling green vineyards.
  • Estimated driving time (return): ~8 hr
  • Estimated total car rental and fuel cost: ~£244

Frankfurt - Romantic Road - Füssen - Frankfurt

  • Why it's best in May: Medieval towns and castles surrounded by fresh spring landscapes, before peak tourist season begins.
  • Estimated driving time (return): ~9 hr
  • Estimated total car rental and fuel cost: ~£315

Lyon - Provence - French Riviera (Nice) - Lyon

  • Why it's best in May: Provence is bursting with wildflowers and green vineyards, the Riviera is warm enough for seaside stops.
  • Estimated driving time (return): ~9 hr
  • Estimated total car rental and fuel cost: ~£299

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travellers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.



For more information and imagery, please contact pr_emea@kayak.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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