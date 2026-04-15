



SINGAPORE, Apr 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across Southeast Asia, enterprises across the ASEAN region are increasingly establishing structured AI engineering practices to move from experimentation to production-scale deployment.According to Joseph Bosco, Partner Manager, APJ - Prof Services at Databricks, organisations across ASEAN are recognising that sustainable AI adoption depends not only on advanced models but also on robust engineering foundations that ensure reliability, governance and operational scalability."The early phase of AI adoption focused heavily on experimentation and proofs of concept," Bosco said. "Across Southeast Asia we are now seeing a shift towards AI engineering practices that prioritise data quality, governance and production readiness."Markets such as Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand are witnessing strong momentum in enterprise AI adoption as organisations modernise their data infrastructure and invest in advanced analytics capabilities.Industry experts note that AI engineering is becoming a critical discipline that connects AI innovation with enterprise operations. This includes building scalable data pipelines, managing machine learning lifecycle processes and integrating AI systems into business workflows."Building a model is only one part of the challenge," Bosco said. "The real work lies in creating reliable data pipelines, managing model lifecycle and embedding AI into operational systems."Across ASEAN, many enterprises continue to manage complex data environments spanning legacy systems, multiple cloud platforms and software-as-a-service applications. Consolidating these fragmented data sources into unified platforms is increasingly seen as a prerequisite for scaling AI initiatives.Technology partners and consulting firms across the region are responding by developing dedicated AI engineering practices that combine expertise in data engineering, machine learning, generative AI and governance frameworks.These capabilities are already being applied across key sectors including financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing.Bosco noted that Southeast Asia's rapidly expanding data economies are creating a particularly dynamic environment for AI engineering talent and innovation."As organisations across ASEAN continue to invest in data transformation, AI engineering will become an essential capability that enables enterprises to operationalise AI safely and effectively," he said.Source: DatabricksCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.