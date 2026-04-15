Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Notification of EGM Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

This document is important and requires your immediate attention.If you are in doubt as to the action you should take, you should seek advice from your Fidelity Relationship Manager.

If you have sold or transferred any of your Shares in Fidelity US Quality Value UCITS ETF (the "Fund"), a sub-fund of Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "ICAV"), please pass this document at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee as soon as possible.

Unless otherwise defined herein, all other capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meaning as capitalised terms used in the currently effective prospectus of the ICAV and supplement for the Fund, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time (together, the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus is available upon request during normal business hours at the registered office of the ICAV.

Please note that the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") has not reviewed this notice. The Directors accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this notice and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief there are no other facts the omission of which would make any statement misleading.

14 April 2026

Dear Shareholder

RE: Notification of EGM Results

We are writing to you as a Shareholder in the Fund. We wish to inform you that, further to the circular in respect of the extraordinary general meeting of Shareholders of the Fund (the " EGM") dated 19 March 2026 (the " Circular"), the EGM was held on 14 April 2026 and the proposals outlined in the Circular were approved by Shareholders.

Accordingly, the revised supplement for the Fund, including the relevant changes outlined in the Circular, is expected to take effect on or about 29 April 2026 (the " Effective Date"), subject to approval from the Central Bank.

Reminder: Dealing Freeze

As outlined in the Circular, Shareholders and investors are reminded that, in order to facilitate the transition from the current investment manager to FIL Investments International (the " New Investment Manager") (the " Transition") and to ensure that all securities are fully settled at the point of Transition, a temporary dealing freeze will be placed on the primary market for the Fund.

a) Primary Markets

During the dealing freeze period, no subscriptions or redemptions will be processed on the primary market (ie, the Authorised Participants will not be able to subscribe or redeem). The issuer will maintain continuous, direct communication with Authorised Participants to coordinate the timing of changes related to the Transition to the New Investment Manager.

The dealing freeze will commence at 5:01pm (Irish time) on or around 24 April 2026 and will end at 5pm (Irish time) on or around 28 April 2026 (a period of approximately 2 Business Days). Specifically, and as a result, it is intended that 27 April 2026 - 28 April 2026 will not be a Dealing Day.

Authorised Participants wishing to redeem their holdings in the Fund on the primary market prior to the dealing freeze should note that the last Dealing Day before the dealing freeze will be on or around 24 April 2026. As Shares may be bought and sold by submitting orders by 5pm (Irish time) on the relevant Dealing Day, Authorised Participants wishing to place a redemption order on the primary market to be processed on the last Dealing Day before the dealing freeze must submit their order by no later than 5pm (Irish time) on or around 24 April 2026. Orders received on the primary market after this deadline will not be processed until the dealing freeze has ended.

b) Secondary Markets

Shareholders dealing with the Fund on Secondary Markets during the Transition will be uninterrupted. Nonetheless, investors should be aware that spreads quoted on an exchange may temporarily widen around the Transition period due to expected turnover within the underlying portfolio. The issuer will endeavour to work with the Authorised Participants to minimise the impact the Transition may have.

Should you have any questions relating to this matter, you should contact your professional advisor.

Yours sincerely,

Director

For and on behalf of

Fidelity UCITS ICAV