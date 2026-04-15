Newton Core+ and Newton E-Paper 32" were recognised for combining design quality, usability, and long-term reliability.

SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070) has received the Red Dot Award: Product Design for Newton Core+ and Newton E-Paper 32", with both products recognised for addressing core retail requirements across function, design quality, ease of use, and responsibility.

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Red Dot Product Design Awards 2026 highlight Newton Core+ and Newton E-Paper 32" (Image: SOLUM)

As retailers place greater emphasis on solutions that support store presentation, operational usability, and long-term reliability, the awards highlight two products developed around those priorities. Newton Core+ and Newton E-Paper 32" reflect a retail technology approach shaped by the practical demands of the store environment, where visual consistency, day-to-day usability, and dependable performance all matter.

Newton Core+: Premium Shelf-Edge Design Must Also Withstand Daily Retail Use

For Newton Core+, the recognition highlights a product designed to raise the standard of the everyday Electronic Shelf Label (ESL). In retail, the shelf edge is becoming a more visible element of store design, and ESLs are increasingly expected to combine ease of use with the durability required for daily operations.

Newton Core+ addresses that need by combining a slimmer, more refined shelf presentation with the resilience required for daily operations. Its slim profile and narrow bezel contribute to a cleaner, more consistent appearance, while the anti-glare front surface supports clear readability under different lighting conditions. Its protective window structure further helps the label withstand contact and impact in demanding store conditions. The result is a product that supports both shelf-edge quality and reliable large-scale deployment.

Newton E-Paper 32": Moving Large-Format Store Communication Beyond Paper

For Newton E-Paper 32", the award recognises a product designed to offer retailers a more flexible and sustainable alternative to paper-based large-format communication. In-store paper signage often involves repeated printing, replacement, and disposal, while Newton E-Paper 32" is designed to reduce that burden through ultra-low power operation and battery-powered use.

At 16.4 mm in depth and 2.3 kg in weight, the display is designed for easier integration across a wide range of retail settings. Installation options, including suction, hanging, VESA mounting, and easel use, support different layouts and communication needs, while the bottom-positioned slide-in battery pack helps simplify maintenance, including in elevated installations. Supporting up to 400 days¹ of use with one update per day, Newton E-Paper 32" offers retailers a practical way to move beyond paper with greater flexibility and lower ongoing complexity.

Better product design is becoming a rollout requirement in retail

As retailers expand the shift from paper-based communication to more connected store environments, in-store technologies are increasingly expected to deliver usability, visual quality, durability, and sustainability. Newton Core+ and Newton E-Paper 32" reflect that direction and support SOLUM's broader role as a retail digital transformation partner.

"SOLUM supports retailers through a broad portfolio of solutions and partnerships, while continuing to strengthen product competitiveness through strong R&D capabilities," said Boyle Seo, EVP, Head of ESL Solution Business Division at SOLUM. "These awards reflect that strength, and we will continue advancing our product foundation in step with the next phase of retail transformation."

Results are based on internal testing and may vary depending on conditions and usage scenarios.

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasing digital world.

Learn more at www.solum-group.com

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Contacts:

SOLUM Europe GmbH

Jiyoo Hwang

Jiyoo.hwang@solum-group.com