Cumming, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Wealth Unlocked: Podcast, hosted by financial professional Karel Sterling, has officially launched, offering a platform designed to explore financial awareness, generational wealth-building strategies, and long-term planning. The podcast is intended to provide listeners with practical insights into managing finances and navigating an evolving economic landscape.





Wealth Unlocked featuring host, Karel Sterling



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The show covers a range of topics including financial literacy, wealth preservation, retirement planning, and economic trends. Through conversations with industry professionals and subject matter experts, Wealth Unlocked: Podcast presents perspectives on how individuals and families can approach financial decision-making with greater clarity and structure.

"Financial concepts can often feel complex or inaccessible," said Sterling. "The goal of Wealth Unlocked: Podcast is to create a space where these topics are discussed in a practical and understandable way for individuals looking to make informed financial decisions."

Each episode features discussions with professionals across finance, business, and related industries, highlighting real-world considerations and approaches to long-term financial planning. Topics include risk management, asset allocation, and adapting to changing economic conditions.

Wealth Unlocked: Podcast is intended for individuals seeking to improve their understanding of financial systems and develop a more structured approach to wealth management. By focusing on practical applications and real-world insights, the podcast provides listeners with information that can be applied to their personal and professional financial decisions.

Listeners can access Wealth Unlocked: Podcast through its official website www.wealthunlockedpodcast.com and on major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About Karel Sterling

Karel Sterling is a real estate professional, entrepreneur, and author focused on financial awareness and generational wealth building. Her background combines industrial engineering, business management, and holistic health, supported by an MBA completed through a collaboration between ULSA and the Institute of Commerce in Nancy, France, as well as studies in natural medicine.

After beginning her career in the building industry, Karel expanded into real estate, drawing on more than 20 years of family experience in property ownership, construction, and rehabilitation. Her work centers on helping individuals and families make informed property decisions as part of broader long-term financial planning.

Following personal challenges that required her to rebuild from the ground up, Karel shifted her focus toward generational wealth strategies. She is the author of Wealth Unlocked, where she outlines perspectives on building, protecting, and transferring wealth across generations. Through her work, she aims to provide practical frameworks that support financial stability and long-term planning.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC