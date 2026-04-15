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WKN: A3C9UX | ISIN: SE0016101521 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ST0
Frankfurt
14.04.26 | 08:05
0,196 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGASUN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGASUN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 10:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Gigasun AB: Gigasun signs new order in China that generates approx. SEK 30 million

Gigasun's wholly-owned subsidiary in China has signed a new agreement with a Chinese technology and environmental consultant for the installation of a solar power plant with a total capacity of approximately 3.3 megawatts (MW).

The plants are expected to generate annual revenues of approximately SEK 1.5 million from the sale of electricity, which corresponds to a total order value of approximately SEK 30 million over the 20-year term of the agreement.

The investment in the facilities amounts to approximately SEK 13.4 million and the project is planned to commence in the second quarter of 2026. The plants will be owned and operated by Gigasun's subsidiaries and are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,500 tonnes per year. The projects are fully commercially viable without the need for government subsidies.

The solar power plant will be built in Sichuan province.

CEO Max Metelius comments:

"China continues its rapid transition to a fossil-free energy system. After the unrest in the Middle East, energy security has come to be brought to the fore as another strong argument for the transition."

For more information, please contact:

Max Metelius, CEO Gigasun AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0) 72 316 04 44
E-mail: max.metelius@gigasun.se

Stefan Salomonsson, CFO Gigasun AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0) 70 220 80 00
E-mail: stefan.salomonsson@gigasun.se

Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB

About the operation

Gigasun operates in China through its wholly owned subsidiaries Advanced Soltech Renewable Energy (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd ("ASRE") and Longrui Solar Energy (Suqian) Co. Ltd. ("SQ"), and Suqian Ruiyan New Energy Co., Ltd. ("RY").

The business model consists of financing, installing, owning and managing solar PV installations on customers' roofs in China. The customer does not pay for the solar PV installation, but instead enters an agreement to buy the electricity that the solar PV installation produces under a 20-year agreement. Current income comes from the sale of electricity to customers and governmental subsidies.

The goal is to have an installed capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) in the medium term.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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