

EQS Newswire / 15/04/2026 / 16:31 UTC+8

New York, NY - April 15, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Automated Health Systems partners with governments to administer public health programs, guided by President Dr. Moses Haregewoyn's extensive business acumen, leadership, technical systems, and service ethos, aiming to make enrollment and access smoother for all underserved residents while supporting agencies facing complex coverage demands. As trusted partners , we elevate public service by empowering government agencies with advanced technology , infrastructure, and human-centric operational support. AHS is a national health services management and works with state and local governments to help residents access public health programs, especially those serving low-income families and underserved communities. Its president, Dr. Moses Haregewoyn, has described his leadership as influenced through years of professional experience and guided by faith-informed values that influence the organization's direction. In a press statement, AHS emphasized his incredible works in public health administration and highlighted Dr. Haregewoyn's book Leadership: An Incumbent of Faith, which addresses his belief in necessary leadership as an assignment rooted in faith and moral responsibility while also driving forward the needs of any business model for the success of that agency's singular vision - a theme that mirrors how he speaks about decisions that affect vulnerable populations. Company descriptions portray Dr. Haregewoyn as engaged in projects from procurement through day-to-day operations, accessible to both clients and staff. That presence has accompanied AHS's expansion from hundreds of employees to several thousand professionals working across multiple states on public health systems and other public health efforts. The company reports that structured systems, internal technical teams, and established platforms help manage eligibility, communication, and reporting while giving residents clearer information about their options. Present and future focused, AHS positions itself as a competitive leading support organization within the public health system, managing the administrative side of programs so that agencies can reach more people with fewer obstacles. Statements from and about the company suggest that future work will continue to balance contractual and advancing technological demands with values of service, mercy, and responsibility, reflecting a belief that overall comprehensive leadership can shape how large systems respond to those who rely on public coverage.



About Automated Health Systems Automated Health Systems is a specific company, primarily known for government health program administration across all 50 states , with varying revenue estimated at $1.3 Billion annually. Through state of the art and emerging technologies, internal & online digital tools, personalized attention support, and education, AHS helps agencies serve more people with clear and effective healthcare programs. Contact Information Brand: Automated Health Systems Contact: Media team Email: mosesh@automated-health.com Website: https://www.automated-health.com 15/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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