AleaSoft Energy Forecasting's latest analysis finds increased solar energy production and lower gas futures prices helped reduce electricity prices in most major European markets last week. Germany produced 426 GWh of solar on April 8, a record for a day in April. France also set a new April day record a day later, generating 136 GWh.Weekly average electricity prices declined in most major European markets last week, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting, influenced by an increase in solar energy production and fall in gas futures prices. The Spanish consultancy noted a drop ...

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