Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 14 April 2026 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,745.75p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,760.54p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.1% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.9%. There are currently 78,494,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
15 April 2026
© 2026 PR Newswire