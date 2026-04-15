Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO1) ("J2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement dated April 14, 2026, (the "Agreement") with Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide market-making services with the objectives of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. The Agreement is subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Agreement has an initial term of three (3) months from the date of execution (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each, an "Additional Term") unless the Company provides at least thirty (30) days' written notice of termination prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. Integral will be paid a monthly fee of C$6,000. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and no security-based compensation in connection with the engagement.

Integral and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. Integral is an arm's length party to the Company. Integral will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's common shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Integral is a national independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer. Founded in 2003, the firm has established capabilities in market making, wealth management and investment banking. The firm's FINRA-regulated US broker dealer affiliate, Integral Wealth Securities LLC, is engaged in investment banking and private placements.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO1) is advancing gold and silver exploration projects with historical production or significant drill results in established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Québec, and Alaska. The Company's Sierra Plata silver-gold-antimony project in Zacualpan, Mexico hosts multiple past-producing silver-gold mines, confirming its high-grade mineral endowment. At the Miniac Project in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, historical and Phase I drilling have confirmed strong discovery potential, with reported grades of up to 4.8 g/t gold and 6.9% zinc over 0.3m (DDH DV-80). Recent high-resolution geophysical surveys have identified 19 high-priority targets along a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon, which will be evaluated in a planned Phase II drill program. The Napoleon Project in the Fortymile district of Alaska is located within a prolific placer gold camp that has produced up to one million ounces of gold, with known hard-rock mineralization limited to the Napoleon area. Rock-chip samples grading up to 596 g/t gold, together with historical drilling by Teck and Kennecott reporting intercepts such as 8.9 g/t gold over 3m and 0.9 g/t gold over 79m, indicate a robust mineralizing system with district-scale discovery potential.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., J2's VP Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

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Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the market-making services to be provided by Integral Wealth Securities Limited, the anticipated benefits of the engagement, including maintaining a reasonable market and improving liquidity in the Company's common shares, the term and renewal of the agreement, and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, but are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including that TSX Venture Exchange approval may not be obtained and that the engagement may not have the anticipated impact on trading activity or liquidity. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States and is not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292586

Source: J2 Metals Inc.