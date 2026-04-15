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WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 09:01
4,400 Euro
-0,79 % -0,035
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3004,45011:31
4,3654,40011:29
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 11:30 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Paratus Energy Services Ltd. - Result of Bondholders written resolution

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the summons to a written resolution dated 26 March 2026 regarding the request for bondholders' approval to certain amendments to the bond terms in connection with the transaction announced by the Company on 23 March 2026. The proposal has been resolved and adopted on the basis of the written resolution.

Reference is made to the attached message from Nordic Trustee.

For additional information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy-services-ltd----result-of-bondholders-written-resolution,c4335163

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21459/4335163/4038479.pdf

NO0013256099_NB_dated 15042026(5526509.1)(5526511.1)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-services-ltd---result-of-bondholders-written-resolution-302743006.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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