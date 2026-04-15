Paratus Energy Services Ltd. - Result of Bondholders written resolution

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the summons to a written resolution dated 26 March 2026 regarding the request for bondholders' approval to certain amendments to the bond terms in connection with the transaction announced by the Company on 23 March 2026. The proposal has been resolved and adopted on the basis of the written resolution.

Reference is made to the attached message from Nordic Trustee.

For additional information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

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