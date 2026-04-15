The German manufacturer has launched an integrated energy system combining inverter, storage and energy management in a modular, scalable solution for new and existing PV installations. The system supports AC/DC coupling, backup power and smart energy optimization.Germany-based Varta has released its first all-in-one battery energy storage system (BESS). The Varta.hybrid.wall solution integrates an inverter, battery storage, energy management in a single system configuration. The approach enables installers to configure flexible, scalable packages across a range of system sizes and performance ...

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