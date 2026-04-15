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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 11:42 Uhr
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Dahua Technology Unveils WizColor 2.0, Advancing Full-Color Monitoring in Low-Light Environments

HANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, today announced the launch of WizColor 2.0, the latest upgrade to its low-light monitoring solutions. Featuring the newly introduced WizColor X, the solution delivers enhanced clarity, improved color accuracy, and more intelligent performance in challenging lighting conditions.

WizColor X: Next-Generation Low-Light Monitoring

At the core of WizColor 2.0 is WizColor X, designed to significantly improve light sensitivity and deliver richer color layers and finer details in low-light environments. It also enhances the capture and recognition of moving subjects, effectively reducing motion blur.

Key features include:

  • UltraSight Lens: An ultra-large F0.8 aperture enables 1.6x more light intake compared to F1.0, achieving both exceptional clarity and improved light capture.
  • Large Pixel Size Sensor: With a 4 µm pixel size, each pixel's photosensitive area is 1.9× larger than that of previous WizColor technology.
  • AI-ISP 2.0: Enhances model capability and motion-target performance, with parameters scaled to billions and training datasets expanded to hundreds of thousands. It also leverages reference-frame segmentation and motion direction estimation to support current-frame segmentation, reducing motion ghosting in extreme scenarios.

In addition, the WizColor X - TiOC PROX Series incorporates Optical Path Correction (OPC) technology to optimize light refraction for improved clarity. A dual-microphone array combined with VoiceCatcher technology further enhances audio performance by reducing background noise and extending pickup range.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Monitoring

"WizColor 2.0 represents a further step in improving full-color imaging under low-light conditions," said Beryl Bai, Product Manager at Dahua Technology. "By combining advanced optics, AI-powered image processing, and practical deployment design, we are helping customers achieve more reliable and efficient monitoring in real-world scenarios."

Designed for a wide range of environments - including factories, farms, parking lots, fish ponds, and residential courtyards - WizColor 2.0 balances performance with ease of deployment.

By integrating advanced imaging algorithms, innovative optical design, and application-oriented features, Dahua continues to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet evolving industry demands. WizColor 2.0 enhances visibility and accuracy while supporting safer, more efficient, and more resilient operations.

For more information about WizColor 2.0, please visit here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956982/KV.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahua-technology-unveils-wizcolor-2-0--advancing-full-color-monitoring-in-low-light-environments-302743014.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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