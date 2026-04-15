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ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Oobli Sweet Proteins Announces Andean Regional Manufacturing Partnership with Magdalena's New Biochem Unit

Strategic collaboration expands protein technology footprint across Central and South America; Magdalena advances its diversification strategy from sugar production into high-value molecules

DAVIS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Oobli Sweet Proteins, the leading fermentation technology company focused on innovative sweet proteins to reduce sugar and sugar alternatives in foods and beverages, today announced an Andean Region manufacturing partnership with Magdalena's Biochem Unit, a diversification business arm focused on synthetic biology and precision fermentation. The collaboration marks a strategic expansion for both companies, combining Oobli's protein technology platform with Magdalena's industrial integration, deep expertise in sugar production, and access to sugar-based feedstock to expand the production of high-value sweet proteins at continued scale. Key points of the partnership:

  • Andean regionalization: Establish a joint manufacturing and development hub to scale protein technologies for sweet proteins, specifically, and food, beverage, nutraceutical, and other emerging industrial applications, generally, across Central and South America.

  • Complementary strengths: Oobli Sweet Proteins brings its innovative, first-mover sweet protein engineering intellectual property, commercially ready fermentation processes, and growing Central and South American customer base; Magdalena contributes its established sugar production capabilities, integrated industrial infrastructure, growing biomanufacturing infrastructure, the ability to leverage sugar as a fermentation feedstock and commercial relationships throughout Central and South America.

  • Investment in continued leadership: Oobli's sweet protein technology enables significant sugar reduction without compromising taste, using plant-based proteins to deliver nutrition labels that align with consumer demand for healthier options; Magdalena is expanding beyond traditional sugar production by building a high-value biomanufacturing platform, leveraging its existing operations to move up the value chain into next-generation ingredients.

  • Market expansion: Accelerate Oobli's growth trajectory in Central and South America by leveraging Magdalena's regional footprint, supplier networks, and regulatory know-how; while enabling Magdalena to anchor its Biochem platform with a proven, scale-ready molecule and strategic partner.

"Central and South America represent a strategic frontier for sweet protein technology," said Ali Wing, CEO of Oobli Sweet Proteins. "By partnering with Magdalena's Biochem Unit, we create a robust regional platform that helps shorten time-to-customers, accelerate product development, reduces materials costs, and unlocks value across food and health by working with an established partner in a region that has already publicly prioritized incentives to go beyond traditional sweeteners in foods in the interest of public health."

"Through our biochem unit, we are transforming the company from being a producer of commodities to becoming a builder of high-value biological manufacturing businesses," Magdalena Biochem Unit Director Andrés Rodas said. "Oobli is developing exactly the type of innovation we believe in - scarce, high-value proteins that can transform the food industry. We are excited to partner with them and leverage our newly built, state-of-the-art precision fermentation facility to help expand the sweet proteins' market," said Andrés.

This collaboration focuses on regional manufacturing to support the scale-up of sweet proteins as demand for sugar replacement - without compromising tastes - distribution and other co-development projects to accelerate adoption of sweet proteins across the Andean Region while supporting Magdalena's transition beyond traditional commodity markets, building a portfolio of high-value, bio manufactured ingredients while maintaining its core industrial strengths. Together, both companies bring complementary regulatory, operational, and quality expertise, enabling a more efficient path from development to commercialization across the region.

***

About Oobli, Inc: Oobli is the pioneering sweet protein technology platform company focused on delivering tastier, reduced-sugar solutions across food and beverages. Sweet proteins have no glycemic impact or effect on the gut microbiome. Produced via fermentation, Oobli sweet proteins are both cost-effective as a sweetener replacement and climate friendly, saving massive amounts of land, water and carbon compared to farmed sugarcane. Through proprietary protein technologies and collaborations with leading brands, Oobli aims to redefine sweetness while supporting healthier, accessible consumer choices. For more information, visit www.oobli.com.

About Magdalena SA: Magdalena is a leading sugar and energy producer in Latin America with deep industrial capabilities. The company is advancing a strategic shift into biomanufacturing through its Biochem Unit, including the development of a 650,000-liter precision fermentation facility integrated with its sugar operations in Guatemala. By leveraging its access to feedstock, infrastructure, and scale, Magdalena is building a platform to produce high-value biological ingredients.

***

For media inquiries, please contact:

Robert Wheatley, Public Relations, Oobli Sweet Proteins Email: bob@emergent-comm.com
Magdalena Email: biochem@magdalena.com.gt

SOURCE: Oobli



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/oobli-sweet-proteins-announces-andean-regional-manufacturing-par-1157467

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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