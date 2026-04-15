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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Cielo releases proprietary AI readiness tool to help HR & TA leaders turn intent into action

MILWAUKEE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping organizations move beyond AI experimentation and toward strategic alignment, Cielo, the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner, announced the public release of its proprietary AI readiness assessment for HR and TA.

Initially an internal framework, the assessment continues to support Cielo's global clients in building strategic roadmaps and advancing innovation. Now available as a free resource for the broader HR community, it builds on Cielo's commitment to ethical tech.

Navigating a shifting talent landscape
The release comes at a critical juncture for HR and TA leaders. Cielo's framework identifies nine distinct stages of AI maturity based on an organization's strategic intent and tangible actions.

"The talent landscape is shifting beneath our feet," says Matt Jones, Executive Vice President, Strategy at Cielo. "This isn't a race; it's about finding your coordinates in a new environment. This tool offers practical insights and empowers people to turn AI curiosity into a meaningful, actionable strategy."

Actionable insights for the talent community
This diagnostic tool helps leaders navigate their unique path. By completing the evaluation, HR and TA professionals can:

  • Pinpoint maturity stages: Gain clear placement across the 9-stage AI model to understand current standing.
  • Benchmark organizational progress: Compare internal intent and action against other talent leaders across industries.
  • Build a strategic roadmap: Access practical steps and recommendations to move from current state to desired goals.

Cielo's focus remains on using AI to enhance the human element of talent strategy and development, prioritizing better experiences for everyone involved. This playbook will help leaders build more resilient, tech-enabled talent functions.

Advancing the standard for AI in talent
Cielo leads the conversation on responsible AI, moving beyond theory into validated practice. This new tool joins a suite of resources supported by Cielo's milestone ISO 42001 certification for ethical and transparent AI management.

Accessing the framework
"The 9 stages of AI readiness for HR & TA" framework and interactive assessment are available now at Cielotalent.com.

About Cielo
Cielo is the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner. We deliver a better talent experience for everyone through Talent Acquisition, Consulting, Search, and Digital Accelerators solutions. With our fresh approach, we design and build comprehensive, proven services inspired by technology to find and keep the unique talent that elevates our clients above the competition.

Media contact
Annamarie Andrews
Marketing@Cielotalent.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/336468/5916624/Cielo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cielo-releases-proprietary-ai-readiness-tool-to-help-hr--ta-leaders-turn-intent-into-action-302742499.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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