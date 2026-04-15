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WKN: A2NB49 | ISIN: GB00BG5KQW09 | Ticker-Symbol: CFJA
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 12:51
4,578 Euro
+12,98 % +0,526
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5684,63612:53
4,5384,60412:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 12:10 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ceres Power Holdings plc: Ceres launches Ceres Endura - A game-changing solid oxide platform

  • Designed for scale - reduces risk and accelerates deployment
  • Built to last - works in the real world, with a five-year stack life
  • Low cost - up to one-third lower fuel cell system cost at scale

HORSHAM, United Kingdom, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceres Power Holdings plc ("Ceres") today launched Ceres Endura, its flagship solid oxide stack platform designed to meet the surging demand for resilient, efficient, onsite power for data centres and other energy-intensive applications.

From a single production facility, Ceres' partners can unlock access to both the power and hydrogen markets from a shared platform. Fuel flexibility allows for operation on natural gas today, while supporting hydrogen and other low carbon fuels tomorrow.

Systems can be installed and commissioned in months rather than years, avoiding the long lead times associated with grid upgrades and conventional infrastructure. The platform supports high voltage DC architectures up to 800V & beyond, aligned with modern data centre standards and enabling fast load response from a compact footprint.

Designed for scale

Every element of Ceres Endura has been engineered for reliable power to reduce risk, enable scale and accelerate deployment. Using steel-supported cells, Ceres Endura operates at the lower temperature of 450-630°C, compared to high temperature solid oxide. This allows the use of widely available, cost-effective and recyclable materials. This proprietary design from Ceres lowers overall fuel cell system costs by around a third, whilst also reducing supply-chain risk, therefore supporting gigawatt-scale manufacturing across power and hydrogen.

Designed to perform in real-world power environments

For power generation, Ceres Endura delivers over 65% electrical efficiency on natural gas and over 90% total efficiency in combined heat and power applications. The performance holds through the product's life, making it more efficient than the competition. Furthermore, it is developed to withstand all forms of real-world use - to enable rapid load following with robustness for emergency stops and rapid power and thermal cycles.

Engineered for low-cost hydrogen

When integrated with heat from industrial applications, Ceres Endura achieves around 30% higher efficiency than conventional low-temperature electrolysis, significantly lowering operating costs and supporting industrial scale hydrogen economics.

Ceres Endura, combined with Ceres' partnership model, provides a direct route to market for companies looking to scale quickly and competitively. Ceres supports partners through a proven business model and factory blueprint, enabling local manufacturing, access to national incentives, and export into global markets.

"Ceres Endura turns decades of solid oxide development into a mature platform that's ready for scale and built to last"

Nick Lawrence, Chief Product Officer at Ceres

For further information visit www.ceres.tech or contact:

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Merryl Black		 Tel: +44(0)7770 853463

Email: investors@cerespower.com


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d45f617f-e976-45c9-ac50-151491ecdf68


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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