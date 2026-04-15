Glasswall Brings Defense-Level File Sanitization to Every Government Agency and Business Using Microsoft Outlook

New Capability Automatically Sanitizes Email Attachments in Microsoft Outlook to Prevent Hidden Malware Threats

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasswall, an industry-leading provider of intelligent Zero Trust file protection solutions in both the business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors, has today announced the launch of Glasswall's M365 Outlook Integration, a new capability within its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) platform designed to protect organizations from malicious email attachments.

Built to operate in real time, the solution automatically sanitizes supported file attachments the moment they arrive in Microsoft Outlook, ensuring organizations remain protected from malicious content delivered via email. When an attachment is received, the system processes it through the Glasswall Halo platform, removes any malicious content and embedded malicious hyperlinks within the file, and rebuilds it to a clean, fully functional standard. This process happens seamlessly in the background, with no disruption to end users.

"Email is the most targeted entry point in any organization, and yet most security tools still rely on detection to protect it. With our Outlook Integration, we're changing that. Every attachment is sanitized the moment it arrives, giving organizations the same level of file protection trusted by defense and national security agencies, applied to the everyday business inbox," said Paul Farrington, Glasswall Chief Product Officer.

At the core of the M365 Outlook Integration is Glasswall's Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) engine, trusted by government agencies and defense organizations worldwide. Unlike antivirus or sandboxing tools that depend on identifying known threats, CDR works on a prevention-first principle. Threats are removed as attachments are received, files are rebuilt to a safe standard while retaining their original format and functionality, and administrators retain policy-driven control over how to handle sanitization failures. This delivers a level of protection that detection methods alone cannot achieve.

Already trusted by defense and national security agencies, Glasswall is now bringing the same level of protection to every organization using Microsoft Outlook. The M365 Outlook Integration joins Glasswall's existing Storage Monitoring capability, which protects files across SharePoint and OneDrive, completing a comprehensive layer of file protection across the Microsoft 365 environments organizations rely on every day.

About Glasswall

Glasswall is a cybersecurity company that protects government agencies and commercial organizations from malicious files with its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. Unlike traditional detection-based methods, Glasswall employs a Zero Trust approach, which removes malware's ability to exist in files altogether. Glasswall's CDR technology is mandated for use as a file filter in Cross Domain Solutions by the NSA and is trusted by the world's most sophisticated security establishments. To learn more about Glasswall, visit glasswall.com.

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