Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE:SW; LSE:SWR) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 6.30 am ET (11.30 am BST). Smurfit Westrock's earnings release and related materials will be available at smurfitwestrock.com.

At 7.30 am ET (12.30 pm BST) on the same day, Smurfit Westrock's senior management team will host a webcast for analysts and institutional investors. The webcast will be available at https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/overview and a replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

Registration for the webcast is available at this link.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is one of the world's leading providers of paper-based packaging solutions, with approximately 97,000 employees across 40 countries.

www.smurfitwestrock.com

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Contacts:

Ciarán Potts

Smurfit Westrock

T: +353 1 202 71 27

E: ir@smurfitwestrock.com

FTI Consulting

T: +353 1 765 0800

E: smurfitwestrock@fticonsulting.com