Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Launches Revenue-Generating Compute Platform as Company Executes Strategic Transition from EV Manufacturing to AI Infrastructure

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. ("EVTV" or the "Company") today announced the successful activation of its first revenue-generating digital infrastructure site, marking a key milestone in the Company's strategic transition from electric vehicle manufacturing to a diversified, power-backed hardware technology company with a focus on energy-backed compute infrastructure and artificial intelligence ("AI") data center operations.

This milestone reflects a broader initiative that has been under development over multiple quarters, as EVTV repositions its business toward scalable, infrastructure-driven revenue models aligned with accelerating global demand for compute capacity.

This transition is not a departure, but a deliberate evolution of EVTV's long-term strategy. Over the past several quarters, the Company has been actively laying the groundwork for this shift, including infrastructure planning, energy sourcing, vendor engagement, and deployment strategy. The activation of its first revenue-generating site represents the execution phase of these efforts.



Strategic Transition: Planned Reallocation Toward Higher-Margin Infrastructure

As part of its long-term strategic roadmap, EVTV is reallocating capital and operational focus away from capital-intensive electric vehicle manufacturing and toward energy-backed digital infrastructure and AI-driven compute platforms. This transition reflects a disciplined and forward-looking capital allocation strategy, designed to position the Company in sectors with higher margin potential, faster revenue realization, scalable deployment opportunities, and strong global demand. The Company believes the convergence of energy availability and compute demand presents a significant opportunity. By leveraging its access to natural gas resources, infrastructure capabilities, and strategic partnerships, EVTV is building a platform designed to support both cryptocurrency-based compute and AI-driven workloads at scale.

This strategy enables EVTV to generate immediate revenue through cryptocurrency mining, capture operational data, and transition into higher-value AI and data center revenue streams while maintaining a hybrid model. Management expects this evolution to improve capital efficiency, reduce exposure to manufacturing volatility, and establish recurring, infrastructure-based revenue streams that enhance long-term shareholder value.

Revenue Generation & Monetization Framework

EVTV has commenced initial revenue generation from its first 1 MW deployment through cryptocurrency-based compute operations. This phase generates immediate cash flow for the Company while testing operational data and system optimization. All computing equipment is owned and operated by EVTV. Current operations are expected to generate approximately $50,000 to $100,000 per month depending on market conditions, system performance, and optimization factors. EVTV will continue cryptocurrency mining as a core component of its model, providing consistent revenue and supporting infrastructure optimization.

Phase Two - AI Infrastructure & Data Centers

As the second phase of the activation of EVTV's energy-based compute infrastructure site, EVTV will pursue enterprise and AI clients while continuing cryptocurrency mining alongside AI workloads. This hybrid model is designed to maximize infrastructure utilization and revenue generation. Projected revenue for this second phase is expected to begin in the range of $100,000 to $200,000 per month per megawatt. EVTV estimates beginning second phase activation in sixty to ninety days.



Leadership Commentary

Jason Maddox, President and Interim Chief Financial Officer of EVTV, stated:

"This transition represents a strategic evolution that we have been developing for an extended period of time. Our ability to bring our first megawatt online and immediately generate cryptocurrency-based revenue validates both our infrastructure model and execution capability.

We view cryptocurrency mining as a foundational component of our platform-providing immediate cash flow, real-time data, and system optimization-while we scale into higher-performance computing and AI-driven data center operations.

As we enter Phase Two, we will continue to operate our cryptocurrency infrastructure alongside AI workloads, creating a hybrid model that maximizes efficiency, utilization, and revenue generation across all deployed assets. Our focus is on building a scalable, energy-backed compute platform that positions EVTV at the intersection of energy, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence."

About Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology-focused company pursuing strategic initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value through platform transformation, operational realignment, and selective acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future of global demand for compute capacity, the Company's strategic transition into higher-value AI and data center revenue streams, anticipated infrastructure deployment and the expected timeline for such deployment, expected revenue to be generated by current and future utilization of the Company's compute infrastructure, the Company's pursuit of enterprise and AI clients, the future potential of cryptocurrency mining operations, potential computing workloads, the Company's ability to support computing infrastructure, and the Company's business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect actual results include, but are not limited to changes in the Company's limited operating history as a provider of energy-backed compute infrastructure and AI data center operations, project scope, engineering challenges, supply chain constraints, installation timelines, energy availability at project sites, regulatory considerations, equipment performance, changes in digital asset markets, greater resources and visibility of competitors, evolving computing demand, market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT

Phoenix Management Consulting

Press@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.com

888-228-0122

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/envirotech-vehicles-inc.-nasdaq-evtv-launches-revenue-generating-comp-1157369