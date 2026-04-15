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PR Newswire
15.04.2026 12:42 Uhr
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Kazakhstan Tennis Federation: Kazakhstan National Team Qualifies for Billie Jean King Cup Finals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Women's Tennis Team of Kazakhstan has secured its place in the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup following a 3-1 victory over Canada in the qualifying round held in Astana.

The result reflects a strong and cohesive team performance across the two-day tie, with decisive contributions in both singles and doubles. Yulia Putintseva sealed qualification with a hard-fought win over former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in a match lasting three hours and 39 minutes. Earlier in the event, Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva delivered a commanding doubles victory over Andreescu and Kayla Cross in straight sets, while Sonja Zhiyenbayeva made her debut appearance for the national team.

This marks the fourth time Kazakhstan will compete in the final stage of the tournament and continues a run of consistent performances at the highest level since 2022, underlining the growing strength and depth of the national programme. This achievement reflects the success of Kazakhstan's long-term and systematic approach to tennis development, underpinned by sustained investment in infrastructure, player pathways and high-performance training.

Recent international recognition of the country's training ecosystem, including the International Tennis Federation awarding Kazakhstan's National Tennis Centre Gold Level status, further underscores the progress it has made in aligning its tennis system with global standards. Together, these efforts are contributing to a strong pipeline of talent and consistent performances at the highest level of international competition.

Commenting on the result, Bulat Utemuratov, President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, said: "Qualifying for the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup is a significant achievement for Kazakhstan tennis, reflecting the continued progress of our national programme. Our team demonstrated resilience, depth and a high level of performance throughout the tie. This result is the outcome of years of focused development and reinforces our commitment to building a strong and competitive tennis ecosystem in Kazakhstan."

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which will bring together the world's leading international teams in women's tennis, are set to take place in Shenzhen, China, in autumn 2026. Kazakhstan will join the eight qualifying nations competing for the title.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2956993/Kazakhstan_Tennis_Federation_Photo.jpg
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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstan-national-team-qualifies-for-billie-jean-king-cup-finals-302743063.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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