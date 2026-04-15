Places Eaton among top 4% of companies evaluated worldwide

Ten consecutive years of EcoVadis ratings reflect Eaton's sustained performance and year-over-year improvement

Intelligent power management company Eaton has achieved a gold medal from EcoVadis, the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis evaluation measures performance across four key areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Eaton ranked in the top 4% of approximately 150,000 companies assessed globally.

"This recognition from EcoVadis affirms the dedication of our teams and the momentum behind our sustainability strategy," said Harold Jones, chief of staff to the CEO and chief sustainability officer, Eaton. "For Eaton, sustainability is critical to creating long-term value-helping customers meet their evolving power-management needs today, while advancing our mission to improve quality of life and protect the environment for the future."

EcoVadis sustainability ratings are based on a comprehensive review of company policies, certifications, quantitative data, and third-party audits and assesses how effectively organizations manage sustainability-related risks across the four key focus areas. Eaton has been rated by EcoVadis for 10 consecutive years, ranking in the top 10% globally for the past four including the top 4% this year reflecting continued progress in sustainability management.

This rating from EcoVadis is the latest in a series of recognitions of Eaton's industry-leading sustainability strategy, including earning the top ranking on Investor's Business Daily's prestigious list of the 50 Most Sustainable Companies for 2025 and an A rating from CDP for climate disclosure. Eaton was also recently named one of the world's most ethical companies for the 15th time by Ethisphere Institute.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Tolhurst

+1 (440) 523-4006

jennifertolhurst@eaton.com