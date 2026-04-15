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ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 12:50 Uhr
234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Manforce Group Berhad Launches Prospectus Ahead of ACE Market Listing, Targets Expansion and Digital Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Manforce Group Berhad ("Manforce" or the "Group"), a comprehensive provider of foreign workers' management services, manual labour services, and hostel management solutions, officially launched its prospectus today in conjunction with its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left) Mr. Kelvin Khoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd; Mr. Chin Kok Weng, Finance Director, Manforce Group Berhad; Dato' Wong Boon Ming, Managing Director, Manforce Group Berhad; Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director, M & A Equity Holdings Berhad; Mr. Gary Ting, Head of Corporate Finance, M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance, M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

The IPO comprises a Public Issue of 79.99 million new ordinary shares, representing 20.0% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital of 399.98 million shares, and an Offer for Sale of 19.99 million existing shares, representing 5.0% of the enlarged issued share capital.

The IPO shares will be issued at RM0.38 per share, raising gross proceeds of RM30.40 million for the Group.

The proceeds from the IPO will be channelled towards the following purposes:

RM14.74 million for the expansion of business operations through new recruitment quotas;

RM4.64 million for the enhancement of IT and operational systems;

RM6.32 million for working capital to support the Group's growing business activities; and

RM4.70 million for listing-related expenses.

Dato' Wong Boon Ming, Managing Director of Manforce Group Berhad said, "We are humbled by the strong response and confidence shown by investors. This milestone reflects the market's recognition of Manforce's track record and commitment to delivering reliable, compliant, and technology-driven workforce solutions. The proceeds from our IPO will be channelled towards expanding our worker management capacity, enhancing digital systems, and strengthening operational efficiency to support future growth."

Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd, added, "Manforce's transition from the LEAP Market to the ACE Market demonstrates its steady growth, sound management, and strong governance. The Group's diversified service offerings, track record of compliance, and technology-driven approach place it in an excellent position to capture future opportunities in Malaysia's evolving labour market. We believe this IPO will serve as a key catalyst for Manforce's continued expansion and digital transformation."

Mr. Kelvin Khoo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd shared, "We are honoured to have worked alongside Manforce throughout its journey towards this listing. The Group's strong fundamentals, experienced management team, and commitment to transparency have underpinned its success and readiness to transition to the ACE Market. This IPO not only strengthens Manforce's capital structure but also positions the Group to leverage technology and compliance-driven practices to deliver sustainable growth in Malaysia's workforce management industry."

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for the IPO, while Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd serves as the Financial Adviser for the Group.

###

ABOUT MANFORCE GROUP BERHAD

Manforce Group Berhad ("Manforce" or the "Group") is a comprehensive workforce management service provider in Malaysia, anchored by a business model that goes beyond the role of a conventional foreign worker agency. Since its inception, the Group have built a reputation as a one-stop partner for both foreign workers seeking meaningful employment and established corporations in need of reliable manpower solutions. The Group remain focused on delivering integrated workforce solutions across manufacturing, services and construction sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.manforce.net/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Manforce Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching
Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Manforce Group Berhad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/manforce-group-berhad-launches-prospectus-ahead-of-ace-market-li-1157625

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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