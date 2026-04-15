Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - BlockMint Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BKMT) ("BlockMint" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"); and this news release is being filed pursuant to the Order.

The Order allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31 and the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having a disclosure record of over 12 months and having led all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

The rst period for which the Company will not le an interim nancial report and related MD&A will be for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

About BlockMint Technologies Inc.

BlockMint operates the website carbontokensmarket.com, which was created to be a single source of information on the expanding carbon tokens market; and operates the Minter browser (available at getminter.com) which enables a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications by allowing users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies to earn either carbon credits to help offset their carbon footprint or fractional ownership in a NFT.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategy and objectives of BlockMint. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292567

Source: BlockMint Technologies Inc.