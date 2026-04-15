Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D0) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a technology company developing surface-protection solutions to reduce the spread of harmful pathogens, announces the signing of a statement of work ("SOW") dated April 14, 2026 with Galenvs Sciences Inc. ("Galenvs"), a Canadian contract manufacturing and service organization, to initiate pilot-scale manufacturing of FendX's liquid surface coating.

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX states, "This pilot-scale project is an important step toward the commercialization of our new surface coating formulation, which has demonstrated promising antimicrobial activity and durability while offering a potentially streamlined pathway to commercial scale-up at a low cost of manufacturing." Dr. Myers continues, "This advancement in the development of our surface coating reinforces our commitment to innovation in hygiene and safety solutions."

The SOW will focus on establishing the manufacturing process of FendX's liquid surface coating, with an emphasis on scalability and quality. The project will include the production of three independent lots that will then be evaluated by FendX to ensure consistency and antimicrobial performance across the lots. This work is intended to assess manufacturability, process repeatability, and lot-to-lot variability under controlled pilot-scale conditions, and to generate material suitable for internal evaluation, quality benchmarking, and downstream third-party testing.

The new liquid surface coating in development has demonstrated strong effectiveness against MRSA and P. aeruginosa, along with encouraging durability for long-lasting protection. This advancement led to the filing of a provisional patent announced on October 21, 2025, with FendX as the assignee.

In addition, the Company announces the termination of the Collaboration Agreement dated January 20, 2026 and the Memorandum of Understanding dated November 17, 2025 both with Aquaox LLC. The initial technical feasibility phase contemplated under the Collaboration Agreement was not feasible and the agreement was terminated, and because this phase was foundational to the broader product development outlined in the MOU, the MOU was also terminated with the Company providing a 30 day termination notice to Aquaox. The Company will continue to focus on advancing its surface protection solutions already in development.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company developing innovative solutions to help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. Leveraging proprietary technologies, the Company is advancing a portfolio of protective surface coatings, including a liquid-based nano-coating technology and a specialized Foley catheter coating. The Company is focussed on building a robust intellectual property portfolio in the surface protection space and is committed to identifying and advancing new technologies and materials that enhance hygiene and safety across healthcare, consumer and commercial settings.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"Carolyn Myers"

Dr. Carolyn Myers

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to: the plans of the Company; statements regarding the proposed development plans for the liquid surface coating and the proposed work under the SOW; statements regarding developing an efficient, streamlined manufacturing process, ensuring cost-effectiveness and scalability for the new liquid surface coating; statements regarding the pilot scale-up project being a key next step toward the commercialization of the surface coating; and any pathogen reduction benefits related thereto. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: risks that the Company will not complete financings or raise sufficient funds to complete all of its planned activities; risks that the Company's products may not perform as, or have the benefits, expected; risks related to research and development activities, including work to be performed pursuant to the SOW may not be successful; risks that the Company's products may not be accepted and adopted by the public; the risk that the Company will not obtain necessary approvals and/or clearances as anticipated or at all; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Company's filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292540

Source: FendX Technologies Inc.