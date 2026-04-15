Hoteliers could gain an additional US$1 million through effective retail of six most popular attributes

Sustainability-minded travelers willing to pay near 12% premium for the right sustainability credentials

New insights from transformative technology provider, Amadeus, have revealed modern travel is increasingly being used as a mental health reset, not just as a leisure activity. New research project, Travel Dreams 2026: From data to delight finds many travelers are this year prioritizing having a 'refreshed brain' alongside 'finding a new version of themselves' and 'greater confidence and independence'.

Some 41% of the 6,000 travelers surveyed aspire to return from a trip with a calmer nervous system, while a third of them describe an ideal destination as one where they are inspired to digitally detox because the world around them is more interesting.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, President, Hospitality, Amadeus, says: "Travel Dreams 2026 has clear implications for the hospitality sector. Mental wellbeing is no longer a spa-only concept. It's embedded in operational details such as giving travelers back time, quiet, and comfort, as well as emotional safety. Hotels that design experiences to reduce cognitive load, rather than adding stimulation, are better aligned with how travelers now use travel as a form of self-regulation and recovery."

Personalized attributes can unlock US$1 million per year, per hotel without adding a single room

The focus on mental health is further reflected in Travel Dreams 2026 research, which shows guests are willing to pay a premium for features that reduce friction, add comfort, and give them a sense of control. The top six revenue generating attributes identified were (in order of traveler preference):

Early check-in late check-out Room view floor selection Personalized welcome amenities Sleep optimization packages Enhanced oxygen and air quality in rooms Local experience kits curated guides

Some 74% of travelers say they want their trips to be personalized, and the results suggest that if modern retailing opportunities like room attributes are pitched strategically, they can deliver significant returns. A 150-room, mid-scale hotel could generate an additional US$1million in incremental annual revenue by monetizing these popular attributes.

AI critical to reducing friction but must not replace the human touch

AI implementation is accelerating with only one hotelier out of 500 questioned not planning to invest in this area in 2026. Per hotel, the average spend being earmarked for AI in 2026 is $320,000, rising to $400,000 in the United States. Hoteliers say this spend will focus on revenue intelligence, forecasting, automation, and chatbots.

Getting generative engine optimization (GEO) and search engine optimization (SEO) right is the top reported demand-generation priority for hoteliers in 2026. With 69% of travelers reportedly relying solely on AI search summaries, visibility within generative search is now essential to reaching target audiences.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter adds: "With AI adoption becoming virtually universal among hoteliers around the world and generative search reshaping how travelers discover and choose brands, 2026 will be the year the industry turns digital ambition into decisive, competitive action."

However, Travel Dreams 2026 research makes one thing clear: travelers still value the human touch they want people to welcome them, help them, and look after them. These results suggest that AI may be best working quietly in the background: adapting rooms to their preferences, minimizing waiting and uncertainty, and helping staff respond faster, so the entire stay feels effortless.

Sustainability shown as key differentiator and could drive room premiums of nearly 12%

Sustainability has shifted from a 'nice to have' to a core expectation, with three quarters of travelers saying sustainability credentials influence their hotel choice. Among travelers who value sustainability, many are also willing to pay a price premium, averaging 11.7% more for a night at a hotel with stronger environmental practices.

All the hoteliers researched in Travel Dreams 2026 said they are actively planning to spend on sustainability initiatives in 2026 with an average spend of around 7% of total business expenditure. Over a third of hoteliers (35%) also stated that sustainability was a key factor in how they differentiate a property.

Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, President, Hospitality, Amadeus, comments, "AI and sustainability are reshaping travel: both must enhance the human experience rather than replace it. AI should work behind the scenes and aim to reduce friction, anticipate needs, and let staff focus on welcoming and caring for guests, while strong environmental credentials build trust, influence choices, and can even justify premium pricing. Together, they define the hotels that travelers increasingly seek."

Download the full Travel Dreams 2026: From data to delight report here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415457641/en/

Contacts:

Ellie Box

ebox@fireoth.com