Atlas Copco AB: Håkan Andersson appointed President of the Industrial Technique business area

Nacka, Sweden, April 15, 2026: Håkan Andersson has been appointed President of the Industrial Technique business area and member of Group Management, effective June 1, 2026. Håkan Andersson is currently President for the General Industry and Assembly Systems division within the same business area.

"I am very pleased to announce that Håkan will take on this role, he is a respected and skilled leader," said Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group. "He has a solid background in global management, including working four years in China. During the years he has successfully assembled extensive experience working in partnership with our customers to develop innovative solutions."

Håkan Andersson, a Swedish citizen, joined Atlas Copco Group in 2009. He has held a variety of managerial roles within the Industrial Technique business area such as General Manager for the customer centers in the Nordics and China as well as President for the Service division.

In 2025 Industrial Technique had revenues of BSEK 26.4, and approximately 10 200 employees.

Håkan holds a Master of Mechanical Engineering from Lund Institute of Technology in Sweden. He will be based in Nacka, Sweden. Håkan succeeds Henrik Elmin. To ensure a smooth transition, and as previously communicated, Henrik will remain with the Group until September 2026.