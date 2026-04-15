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WKN: A3DNGR | ISIN: GB00BN7F1618 | Ticker-Symbol: F0Z
Frankfurt
15.04.26 | 09:55
0,520 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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1-Jahres-Chart
ENSILICA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENSILICA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 13:06 Uhr
63 Leser
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OTC Markets Group Welcomes EnSilica PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced EnSilica PLC (AIM: ENSI; OTCQX: ENSIF), a leading fabless, micro-chipmaker with a growing portfolio of reusable IP, serving the Space & Comms, Industrial, Automotive and Healthcare markets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

EnSilica PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ENSIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica, said:
"Investors globally are rightly very focused on the SpaceTech sector given its clear commercial importance, and as a successful British company, with a strong position in satellite chip supply, we felt now was the right moment to introduce EnSilica to US investors and facilitate trading in our stock by joining the OTCQX market.

EnSiIica designs and supplies microchips and as the business has grown we are increasingly able to reuse the internal IP we are accumulating as we develop each new microchip, as well as selling our standard product microchips to multiple customers. We are therefore a highly scalable business which when combined to the commercial growth involved in Space and other fast growing sectors we believe the Company is very well positioned."

About EnSilica PLC
EnSilica plc is a fabless, application-specific chipmaker, combining deep domain and system-level expertise with world-class capability in RF, mmWave, mixed-signal and complex digital IC design. The Company serves customers across the communications, industrial, automotive and healthcare markets, where safety and security and reliability are critical.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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