M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announces first quarter 2026 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $664 million or $4.13 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

1Q26

4Q25

1Q25 Earnings Highlights Net interest income

$ 1,752

$ 1,779

$ 1,695 Taxable-equivalent adjustment

11

11

12 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,763

1,790

1,707 Provision for credit losses

140

125

130 Noninterest income

689

696

611 Noninterest expense

1,438

1,379

1,415 Net income

664

759

584 Net income available to common shareholders - diluted

620

718

547 Diluted earnings per common share

4.13

4.67

3.32 Return on average assets - annualized

1.26 %

1.41 %

1.14 % Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized

9.67

10.87

8.36 Average Balance Sheet Total assets

$ 213,828

$ 212,891

$ 208,321 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

16,231

17,964

19,695 Investment securities

37,845

36,705

34,480 Loans

138,423

137,600

134,844 Deposits

164,268

165,057

161,220 Borrowings

16,759

14,619

14,154 Selected Ratios (Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)











Net interest margin

3.71 %

3.69 %

3.66 % Efficiency ratio (1)

58.3

55.1

60.5 Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized

.31

.54

.34 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.53

1.53

1.63 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.89

.90

1.14 Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)

10.33

10.84

11.50 Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 173.82

$ 173.49

$ 163.62





(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release. (2) CET1 capital ratio at March 31, 2026 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

Net interest margin widened 2 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025 to 3.71% in the recent quarter reflecting a decline in funding costs that outpaced a reduction in yields received on earning assets.

Growth in average loans in the recent quarter reflects higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by lower average balances of commercial real estate and consumer loans.

Noninterest income reflects the impact of the Company's election on January 1, 2026 to prospectively measure its residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value and lower gains on commercial mortgage loans originated for sale, partially offset by a $33 million distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") in the recent quarter.

The increase in noninterest expense includes seasonal salaries and employee benefits expense of $115 million, partially offset by lower other costs of operations reflecting a $30 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation and amortization of residential mortgage loan servicing right assets each in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans remained unchanged at March 31, 2026.

In the recent quarter M&T repurchased 5.5 million shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan resulting in a total cost of $1.25 billion. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.33% at March 31, 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T continued to produce strong operating results and return capital to its shareholders in the recent quarter while investing in its businesses and expanding its operational capabilities in support of our strategic objectives of operational excellence and teaming for growth to meet the needs of our customers and make a difference in people's lives. I am pleased to report the successful conversion of our core general ledger platform earlier this week."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

Investor Relations: Rajiv Ranjan 716.842.5138

Steve Wendelboe 716.842.5138 Media Relations: Frank Lentini 929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)





















(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

1Q26

4Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

4Q25

1Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

1Q25 Net operating income

$ 671

$ 767

-12 %

$ 594

13 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.18

4.72

-11

3.38

24 Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.33 %

1.49 %





1.21 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity

14.51

16.24





12.53



Efficiency ratio

58.3

55.1





60.5



Tangible equity per common share

$ 115.96

$ 117.45

-1

$ 111.13

4

_________________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income





















(Dollars in millions)

1Q26

4Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

4Q25

1Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

1Q25 Average earning assets

$ 192,594

$ 192,366

- %

$ 189,116

2 % Average interest-bearing liabilities

136,480

135,492

1

129,938

5 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,763

1,790

-2

1,707

3 Yield on average earning assets

5.36 %

5.46 %





5.52 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.33

2.51





2.70



Net interest spread

3.03

2.95





2.82



Net interest margin

3.71

3.69





3.66





Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $27 million, or 2%, as compared with the fourth quarter of 2025 reflecting two less calendar days in the recent quarter. Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $56 million, or 3%, as compared with the year-earlier first quarter reflecting growth in average loans and investment securities and favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing, including an improved impact from interest rate swap agreements.

Average Earning Assets





















(Dollars in millions)

1Q26

4Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

4Q25

1Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

1Q25 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 16,231

$ 17,964

-10 %

$ 19,695

-18 % Trading account

95

97

-2

97

-3 Investment securities

37,845

36,705

3

34,480

10 Loans



















Commercial and industrial

63,804

62,257

2

61,056

5 Real estate - commercial

23,496

24,101

-3

26,259

-11 Real estate - residential

24,817

24,765

-

23,176

7 Consumer

26,306

26,477

-1

24,353

8 Total loans

138,423

137,600

1

134,844

3 Total earning assets

$ 192,594

$ 192,366

-

$ 189,116

2

Average earning assets rose $228 million from the fourth quarter of 2025 reflecting loan growth and purchases of investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing deposits at banks. Loan growth in the recent quarter reflected higher average commercial and industrial loan balances of $1.5 billion, including higher balances of loans to the financial and insurance industry, partially offset by lower average balances of commercial real estate loans of $605 million and consumer loans of $171 million.

Average earning assets increased $3.5 billion from the first quarter of 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.5 billion as liquidity was deployed to originate loans and purchase investment securities. The growth in average loans reflected higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans of $2.7 billion, including growth in loans to the financial and insurance industry, an increase in average residential real estate loan balances of $1.6 billion and higher average consumer loan balances of $2.0 billion, reflecting growth in average balances of recreational finance, automobile loans and home equity loans and lines of credit. Those increases were partially offset by a $2.8 billion decline in average commercial real estate loan balances, reflecting payoffs.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities





















(Dollars in millions)

1Q26

4Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

4Q25

1Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

1Q25 Interest-bearing deposits



















Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 106,593

$ 107,287

-1 %

$ 101,564

5 % Time deposits

13,128

13,586

-3

14,220

-8 Total interest-bearing deposits

119,721

120,873

-1

115,784

3 Short-term borrowings

5,695

2,064

176

2,869

98 Long-term borrowings

11,064

12,555

-12

11,285

-2 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 136,480

$ 135,492

1

$ 129,938

5

Average interest-bearing liabilities in the recent quarter rose $988 million from the fourth quarter of 2025 reflecting an increase in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York, partially offset by a decline in average interest-bearing deposits and long-term borrowings, including maturities of senior notes.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $6.5 billion from the first quarter of 2025, as growth in average savings and interest-checking deposits of $5.0 billion and higher average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York were partially offset by a $1.1 billion decline in average time deposits due to maturities.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality





















(Dollars in millions)

1Q26

4Q25

Change 1Q26 vs.

4Q25

1Q25

Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q25 At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,240

$ 1,252

-1 %

$ 1,540

-19 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

27

35

-23

34

-22 Total nonperforming assets

1,267

1,287

-2

1,574

-20 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

646

561

15

384

68 Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

.89 %

.90 %





1.14 %

























Allowance for loan losses

$ 2,136

$ 2,116

1

$ 2,200

-3 Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding

1.53 %

1.53 %





1.63 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments

$ 95

$ 80

19

$ 60

58





















For the period



















Provision for loan losses

$ 125

$ 140

-11

$ 130

-4 Provision for unfunded credit commitments

15

(15)

-

-

- Total provision for credit losses

140

125

12

130

8 Net charge-offs

105

185

-44

114

-8 Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.31 %

.54 %





.34 %





__________________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $140 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared with $125 million in the immediately preceding quarter and $130 million in the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans outstanding was 1.53% at each of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, improved from 1.63% at March 31, 2025. The 10 basis-point improvement from March 31, 2025 reflects lower levels of criticized loans.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, compared with $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 as compared with March 31, 2025 reflects decreases in commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and consumer nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income





















(Dollars in millions)

1Q26

4Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

4Q25

1Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

1Q25 Mortgage banking revenues

$ 127

$ 155

-18 %

$ 118

8 % Service charges on deposit accounts

139

140

-1

133

5 Trust income

183

184

-1

177

3 Brokerage services income

35

34

3

32

9 Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

14

19

-26

9

43 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

4

1

238

-

- Other revenues from operations

187

163

14

142

31 Total

$ 689

$ 696

-1

$ 611

13

Effective January 1, 2026, the Company elected to prospectively measure its residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value with changes in fair value reflected in mortgage banking revenues. As a result, amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets previously recognized in other costs of operations before 2026 is no longer recorded. Instead beginning in 2026, fair value changes in residential mortgage loan servicing right assets, inclusive of the realization of expected net servicing revenues over time, are included in mortgage banking revenues. On December 31, 2025, the Company began economically hedging the risk of fair value changes in these assets through the use of various interest rate derivative contracts, for which changes in fair value are also reflected in mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2026 decreased $7 million, or 1%, from 2025's fourth quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues declined $28 million reflecting the impact of the Company's fair value accounting election described above that reduced residential mortgage banking revenues and lower gains on commercial mortgage loans originated for sale.

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains decreased $5 million reflecting a decrease in revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.

Other revenues from operations increased $24 million reflecting a $33 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter, partially offset by lower merchant discount and credit card fees.

Noninterest income rose $78 million, or 13%, as compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Mortgage banking revenues increased $9 million reflecting a rise in residential mortgage loan servicing income, partially offset by the impact of the Company's accounting election in 2026 described above.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $6 million reflecting higher commercial service charges.

Trust income rose $6 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's global capital markets and wealth advisory services businesses.

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $5 million reflecting higher revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.

Other revenues from operations increased $45 million reflecting a $33 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees each in the recent quarter.

Noninterest Expense





















(Dollars in millions)

1Q26

4Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

4Q25

1Q25

Change

1Q26 vs.

1Q25 Salaries and employee benefits

$ 914

$ 809

13 %

$ 887

3 % Equipment and net occupancy

133

134

-

132

- Outside data processing and software

144

146

-2

136

5 Professional and other services

93

105

-11

84

11 FDIC assessments

23

(8)

-

23

- Advertising and marketing

21

32

-35

22

-6 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

9

10

-1

13

-27 Other costs of operations

101

151

-34

118

-15 Total

$ 1,438

$ 1,379

4

$ 1,415

2

Noninterest expense rose $59 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2025.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $105 million reflecting $115 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expenses and the impact of annual merit increases, partially offset by two less working days and lower employee staffing levels in the first quarter of 2026.

Professional and other services expense declined $12 million reflecting lower legal and review costs.

Higher FDIC assessments reflect a reduction of estimated special assessment expense of $29 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Advertising and marketing expense declined $11 million reflecting the seasonality of advertising campaigns.

Other costs of operations decreased $50 million reflecting a contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation of $30 million and the amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets each in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $23 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2025.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $27 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases and a rise in stock-based incentive compensation.

Outside data processing and software costs rose $8 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.

Professional and other services expense increased $9 million reflecting higher legal and review costs.

Other costs of operations decreased $17 million reflecting the amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by higher expense associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan in the recent quarter.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.0% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 21.8% and 23.2% in the fourth and first quarters of 2025, respectively. The lower effective income tax rate in 2025's final quarter reflects a discrete income tax benefit of $8 million claimed on prior year tax returns.

Capital and Liquidity

















1Q26

4Q25

1Q25 CET1

10.33 % (1) 10.84 %

11.50 % Tier 1 capital

11.81 (1) 12.59

13.04 Total capital

13.61 (1) 14.44

14.50 Tangible capital - common

8.26

8.70

8.95

_______________ (1) Capital ratios at March 31, 2026 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $224 million and $43 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

As a result of the Company's accounting election on January 1, 2026 to prospectively measure residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value, the Company recorded an increase in capitalized servicing assets included in accrued interest and other assets of $263 million and a corresponding after-tax increase to retained earnings of $197 million, representing an 8 basis-point increase to CET1 capital on the election date.

M&T repurchased $1.25 billion of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter, compared with $507 million and $662 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.33% as of March 31, 2026. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at March 31, 2026 are estimated to be $164.2 billion. Reflecting share repurchase activity and loan growth in the recent quarter, M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio at March 31, 2026 decreased 44 basis points from December 31, 2025.

While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") requirements, M&T estimates that its LCR on March 31, 2026 was 107%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ126. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday April 22, 2026, by calling (800) 723-5759 or (402) 220-2662 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights







Three Months Ended





March 31,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2026

2025

Change Performance









Net income $ 664

$ 584

14 % Net income available to common shareholders 620

547

13 Per common share:









Basic earnings 4.16

3.33

25 Diluted earnings 4.13

3.32

24 Cash dividends 1.50

1.35

11 Common shares outstanding:









Average - diluted 150,109

165,047

-9 Period end 146,917

162,552

-10 Return on (annualized):









Average total assets 1.26 %

1.14 %



Average common shareholders' equity 9.67

8.36



Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,763

$ 1,707

3 Yield on average earning assets 5.36 %

5.52 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.33

2.70



Net interest spread 3.03

2.82



Contribution of interest-free funds .68

.84



Net interest margin 3.71

3.66



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .31

.34



Net operating results (1)









Net operating income $ 671

$ 594

13 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.18

3.38

24 Return on (annualized):









Average tangible assets 1.33 %

1.21 %



Average tangible common equity 14.51

12.53



Efficiency ratio 58.3

60.5

















At March 31,

Loan quality 2026

2025

Change Nonaccrual loans $ 1,240

$ 1,540

-19 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets 27

34

-22 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,267

$ 1,574

-20 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (2) $ 646

$ 384

68 Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:









Nonaccrual loans $ 85

$ 69

22 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 634

368

72 Nonaccrual loans to total loans .89 %

1.14 %



Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.53

1.63



Additional information









Period end common stock price $ 206.72

$ 178.75

16 Full-service domestic banking offices (3) 930

955

-3 Full-time equivalent employees 21,866

22,291

-2

__________________ (1) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (2) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans. (3) In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic branches formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Performance

















Net income $ 664

$ 759

$ 792

$ 716

$ 584 Net income available to common shareholders 620

718

754

679

547 Per common share:

















Basic earnings 4.16

4.71

4.85

4.26

3.33 Diluted earnings 4.13

4.67

4.82

4.24

3.32 Cash dividends 1.50

1.50

1.50

1.35

1.35 Common shares outstanding:

















Average - diluted 150,109

153,712

156,553

160,005

165,047 Period end 146,917

151,840

154,518

156,532

162,552 Return on (annualized):

















Average total assets 1.26 %

1.41 %

1.49 %

1.37 %

1.14 % Average common shareholders' equity 9.67

10.87

11.45

10.39

8.36 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,763

$ 1,790

$ 1,773

$ 1,722

$ 1,707 Yield on average earning assets 5.36 %

5.46 %

5.59 %

5.51 %

5.52 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.33

2.51

2.71

2.71

2.70 Net interest spread 3.03

2.95

2.88

2.80

2.82 Contribution of interest-free funds .68

.74

.80

.82

.84 Net interest margin 3.71

3.69

3.68

3.62

3.66 Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .31

.54

.42

.32

.34 Net operating results (1)

















Net operating income $ 671

$ 767

$ 798

$ 724

$ 594 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.18

4.72

4.87

4.28

3.38 Return on (annualized):

















Average tangible assets 1.33 %

1.49 %

1.56 %

1.44 %

1.21 % Average tangible common equity 14.51

16.24

17.13

15.54

12.53 Efficiency ratio 58.3

55.1

53.6

55.2

60.5





















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Loan quality 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,240

$ 1,252

$ 1,512

$ 1,573

$ 1,540 Real estate and other foreclosed assets 27

35

37

30

34 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,267

$ 1,287

$ 1,549

$ 1,603

$ 1,574 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (2) $ 646

$ 561

$ 432

$ 496

$ 384 Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

















Nonaccrual loans 85

83

71

75

69 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 634

543

403

450

368 Nonaccrual loans to total loans .89 %

.90 %

1.10 %

1.16 %

1.14 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.53

1.53

1.58

1.61

1.63 Additional information

















Period end common stock price $ 206.72

$ 201.48

$ 197.62

$ 193.99

$ 178.75 Full-service domestic banking offices (3) 930

942

942

941

955 Full-time equivalent employees 21,866

22,080

22,383

22,590

22,291

_________________ (1) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (2) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans. (3) In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic branches formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income







Three Months Ended





March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change Interest income $ 2,536

$ 2,560

-1 % Interest expense 784

865

-9 Net interest income 1,752

1,695

3 Provision for credit losses 140

130

8 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,612

1,565

3 Other income









Mortgage banking revenues 127

118

8 Service charges on deposit accounts 139

133

5 Trust income 183

177

3 Brokerage services income 35

32

9 Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains 14

9

43 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 4

-

- Other revenues from operations 187

142

31 Total other income 689

611

13 Other expense









Salaries and employee benefits 914

887

3 Equipment and net occupancy 133

132

- Outside data processing and software 144

136

5 Professional and other services 93

84

11 FDIC assessments 23

23

- Advertising and marketing 21

22

-6 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets 9

13

-27 Other costs of operations 101

118

-15 Total other expense 1,438

1,415

2 Income before taxes 863

761

13 Income taxes 199

177

12 Net income $ 664

$ 584

14 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Interest income $ 2,536

$ 2,637

$ 2,680

$ 2,609

$ 2,560 Interest expense 784

858

919

896

865 Net interest income 1,752

1,779

1,761

1,713

1,695 Provision for credit losses 140

125

125

125

130 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,612

1,654

1,636

1,588

1,565 Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues 127

155

147

130

118 Service charges on deposit accounts 139

140

141

137

133 Trust income 183

184

181

182

177 Brokerage services income 35

34

34

31

32 Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains 14

19

18

12

9 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 4

1

1

-

- Other revenues from operations 187

163

230

191

142 Total other income 689

696

752

683

611 Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 914

809

833

813

887 Equipment and net occupancy 133

134

129

130

132 Outside data processing and software 144

146

138

138

136 Professional and other services 93

105

81

86

84 FDIC assessments 23

(8)

13

22

23 Advertising and marketing 21

32

23

25

22 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 9

10

10

9

13 Other costs of operations 101

151

136

113

118 Total other expense 1,438

1,379

1,363

1,336

1,415 Income before taxes 863

971

1,025

935

761 Income taxes 199

212

233

219

177 Net income $ 664

$ 759

$ 792

$ 716

$ 584

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet















March 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

Change ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 1,903

$ 2,109

-10 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 14,445

20,656

-30 Trading account 92

96

-4 Investment securities 38,621

35,137

10 Loans:









Commercial and industrial 65,391

60,596

8 Real estate - commercial 23,345

25,867

-10 Real estate - residential 24,857

23,284

7 Consumer 26,321

24,827

6 Total loans 139,914

134,574

4 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,136

2,200

-3 Net loans 137,778

132,374

4 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

- Core deposit and other intangible assets 55

93

-41 Other assets 13,377

11,391

17 Total assets $ 214,736

$ 210,321

2 %











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 45,892

$ 49,051

-6 % Interest-bearing deposits 117,849

116,358

1 Total deposits 163,741

165,409

-1 Short-term borrowings 7,851

1,573

399 Long-term borrowings 11,175

10,496

6 Accrued interest and other liabilities 3,997

3,852

4 Total liabilities 186,764

181,330

3 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred 2,434

2,394

2 Common 25,538

26,597

-4 Total shareholders' equity 27,972

28,991

-4 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 214,736

$ 210,321

2 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 1,903

$ 1,701

$ 1,950

$ 2,128

$ 2,109 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 14,445

17,068

16,751

19,297

20,656 Trading account 92

97

95

93

96 Investment securities 38,621

36,649

36,864

35,568

35,137 Loans:

















Commercial and industrial 65,391

63,548

61,887

61,660

60,596 Real estate - commercial 23,345

23,819

24,046

24,567

25,867 Real estate - residential 24,857

24,874

24,662

24,117

23,284 Consumer 26,321

26,461

26,379

25,772

24,827 Total loans 139,914

138,702

136,974

136,116

134,574 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,136

2,116

2,161

2,197

2,200 Net loans 137,778

136,586

134,813

133,919

132,374 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465 Core deposit and other intangible assets 55

64

74

84

93 Other assets 13,377

12,880

12,265

12,030

11,391 Total assets $ 214,736

$ 213,510

$ 211,277

$ 211,584

$ 210,321



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 45,892

$ 46,509

$ 44,994

$ 47,485

$ 49,051 Interest-bearing deposits 117,849

120,400

118,432

116,968

116,358 Total deposits 163,741

166,909

163,426

164,453

165,409 Short-term borrowings 7,851

2,149

2,059

2,071

1,573 Long-term borrowings 11,175

10,911

12,928

12,380

10,496 Accrued interest and other liabilities 3,997

4,364

4,136

4,155

3,852 Total liabilities 186,764

184,333

182,549

183,059

181,330 Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred 2,434

2,834

2,394

2,394

2,394 Common 25,538

26,343

26,334

26,131

26,597 Total shareholders' equity 27,972

29,177

28,728

28,525

28,991 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 214,736

$ 213,510

$ 211,277

$ 211,584

$ 210,321

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three Months Ended

Change in Balance

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31, 2026 from

2026

2025

2025

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in millions) Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2025

2025 ASSETS





























Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 16,231

3.71 %

$ 17,964

3.98 %

$ 19,695

4.48 %

-10 %

-18 % Trading account 95

3.44

97

3.42

97

3.42

-2

-3 Investment securities 37,845

4.26

36,705

4.17

34,480

4.00

3

10 Loans:





























Commercial and industrial 63,804

6.00

62,257

6.22

61,056

6.36

2

5 Real estate - commercial 23,496

6.03

24,101

6.21

26,259

6.16

-3

-11 Real estate - residential 24,817

4.56

24,765

4.60

23,176

4.44

-

7 Consumer 26,306

6.48

26,477

6.58

24,353

6.57

-1

8 Total loans 138,423

5.86

137,600

6.00

134,844

6.06

1

3 Total earning assets 192,594

5.36

192,366

5.46

189,116

5.52

-

2 Goodwill 8,465





8,465





8,465





-

- Core deposit and other intangible assets 59





69





92





-14

-35 Other assets 12,710





11,991





10,648





6

19 Total assets $ 213,828





$ 212,891





$ 208,321





- %

3 %































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing deposits





























Savings and interest-checking deposits $ 106,593

1.84 %

$ 107,287

2.04 %

$ 101,564

2.20 %

-1 %

5 % Time deposits 13,128

3.01

13,586

3.18

14,220

3.54

-3

-8 Total interest-bearing deposits 119,721

1.96

120,873

2.17

115,784

2.37

-1

3 Short-term borrowings 5,695

3.86

2,064

4.21

2,869

4.52

176

98 Long-term borrowings 11,064

5.49

12,555

5.51

11,285

5.65

-12

-2 Total interest-bearing liabilities 136,480

2.33

135,492

2.51

129,938

2.70

1

5 Noninterest-bearing deposits 44,547





44,184





45,436





1

-2 Other liabilities 4,153





4,245





3,949





-2

5 Total liabilities 185,180





183,921





179,323





1

3 Shareholders' equity 28,648





28,970





28,998





-1

-1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 213,828





$ 212,891





$ 208,321





- %

3 % Net interest spread



3.03





2.95





2.82







Contribution of interest-free funds



.68





.74





.84







Net interest margin



3.71 %





3.69 %





3.66 %









Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 (Dollars in millions, except per share)

















Income statement data

















Net income

















Net income $ 664

$ 759

$ 792

$ 716

$ 584 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 7

8

6

8

10 Net operating income $ 671

$ 767

$ 798

$ 724

$ 594 Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.13

$ 4.67

$ 4.82

$ 4.24

$ 3.32 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .05

.05

.05

.04

.06 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 4.18

$ 4.72

$ 4.87

$ 4.28

$ 3.38 Other expense

















Other expense $ 1,438

$ 1,379

$ 1,363

$ 1,336

$ 1,415 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (9)

(10)

(10)

(9)

(13) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,429

$ 1,369

$ 1,353

$ 1,327

$ 1,402 Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,429

$ 1,369

$ 1,353

$ 1,327

$ 1,402 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,763

$ 1,790

$ 1,773

$ 1,722

$ 1,707 Other income 689

696

752

683

611 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 4

1

1

-

- Denominator $ 2,448

$ 2,485

$ 2,524

$ 2,405

$ 2,318 Efficiency ratio 58.3 %

55.1 %

53.6 %

55.2 %

60.5 % Balance sheet data

















Average assets

















Average assets $ 213,828

$ 212,891

$ 211,053

$ 210,261

$ 208,321 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (59)

(69)

(79)

(89)

(92) Deferred taxes 19

22

24

26

27 Average tangible assets $ 205,323

$ 204,379

$ 202,533

$ 201,733

$ 199,791 Average common equity

















Average total equity $ 28,648

$ 28,970

$ 28,583

$ 28,666

$ 28,998 Preferred stock (2,576)

(2,691)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394) Average common equity 26,072

26,279

26,189

26,272

26,604 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (59)

(69)

(79)

(89)

(92) Deferred taxes 19

22

24

26

27 Average tangible common equity $ 17,567

$ 17,767

$ 17,669

$ 17,744

$ 18,074 At end of quarter

















Total assets

















Total assets $ 214,736

$ 213,510

$ 211,277

$ 211,584

$ 210,321 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (55)

(64)

(74)

(84)

(93) Deferred taxes 18

20

23

25

26 Total tangible assets $ 206,234

$ 205,001

$ 202,761

$ 203,060

$ 201,789 Total common equity

















Total equity $ 27,972

$ 29,177

$ 28,728

$ 28,525

$ 28,991 Preferred stock (2,434)

(2,834)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394) Common equity 25,538

26,343

26,334

26,131

26,597 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (55)

(64)

(74)

(84)

(93) Deferred taxes 18

20

23

25

26 Total tangible common equity $ 17,036

$ 17,834

$ 17,818

$ 17,607

$ 18,065

_______________ (1) After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation