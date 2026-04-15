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WKN: 863582 | ISIN: US55261F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: MTZ
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 09:32
187,95 Euro
+0,48 % +0,90
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185,60187,0014:25
185,60187,0014:22
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 11:30 Uhr
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M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) announces first quarter 2026 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $664 million or $4.13 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


1Q26


4Q25


1Q25

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income


$ 1,752


$ 1,779


$ 1,695

Taxable-equivalent adjustment


11


11


12

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,763


1,790


1,707

Provision for credit losses


140


125


130

Noninterest income


689


696


611

Noninterest expense


1,438


1,379


1,415

Net income


664


759


584

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted


620


718


547

Diluted earnings per common share


4.13


4.67


3.32

Return on average assets - annualized


1.26 %


1.41 %


1.14 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized


9.67


10.87


8.36

Average Balance Sheet

Total assets


$ 213,828


$ 212,891


$ 208,321

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


16,231


17,964


19,695

Investment securities


37,845


36,705


34,480

Loans


138,423


137,600


134,844

Deposits


164,268


165,057


161,220

Borrowings


16,759


14,619


14,154

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)







Net interest margin


3.71 %


3.69 %


3.66 %

Efficiency ratio (1)


58.3


55.1


60.5

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized


.31


.54


.34

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.53


1.53


1.63

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


.89


.90


1.14

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)


10.33


10.84


11.50

Common shareholders' equity per share


$ 173.82


$ 173.49


$ 163.62



(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

(2)

CET1 capital ratio at March 31, 2026 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • Net interest margin widened 2 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025 to 3.71% in the recent quarter reflecting a decline in funding costs that outpaced a reduction in yields received on earning assets.
  • Growth in average loans in the recent quarter reflects higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by lower average balances of commercial real estate and consumer loans.
  • Noninterest income reflects the impact of the Company's election on January 1, 2026 to prospectively measure its residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value and lower gains on commercial mortgage loans originated for sale, partially offset by a $33 million distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG") in the recent quarter.
  • The increase in noninterest expense includes seasonal salaries and employee benefits expense of $115 million, partially offset by lower other costs of operations reflecting a $30 million contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation and amortization of residential mortgage loan servicing right assets each in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans remained unchanged at March 31, 2026.
  • In the recent quarter M&T repurchased 5.5 million shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan resulting in a total cost of $1.25 billion. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.33% at March 31, 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T continued to produce strong operating results and return capital to its shareholders in the recent quarter while investing in its businesses and expanding its operational capabilities in support of our strategic objectives of operational excellence and teaming for growth to meet the needs of our customers and make a difference in people's lives. I am pleased to report the successful conversion of our core general ledger platform earlier this week."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Rajiv Ranjan

716.842.5138


Steve Wendelboe

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)












(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


1Q26


4Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
4Q25


1Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
1Q25

Net operating income


$ 671


$ 767


-12 %


$ 594


13 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


4.18


4.72


-11


3.38


24

Annualized return on average tangible assets


1.33 %


1.49 %




1.21 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity


14.51


16.24




12.53



Efficiency ratio


58.3


55.1




60.5



Tangible equity per common share


$ 115.96


$ 117.45


-1


$ 111.13


4

_________________

(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income












(Dollars in millions)


1Q26


4Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
4Q25


1Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
1Q25

Average earning assets


$ 192,594


$ 192,366


- %


$ 189,116


2 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities


136,480


135,492


1


129,938


5

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,763


1,790


-2


1,707


3

Yield on average earning assets


5.36 %


5.46 %




5.52 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


2.33


2.51




2.70



Net interest spread


3.03


2.95




2.82



Net interest margin


3.71


3.69




3.66



Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $27 million, or 2%, as compared with the fourth quarter of 2025 reflecting two less calendar days in the recent quarter. Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $56 million, or 3%, as compared with the year-earlier first quarter reflecting growth in average loans and investment securities and favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing, including an improved impact from interest rate swap agreements.

Average Earning Assets












(Dollars in millions)


1Q26


4Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
4Q25


1Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
1Q25

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$ 16,231


$ 17,964


-10 %


$ 19,695


-18 %

Trading account


95


97


-2


97


-3

Investment securities


37,845


36,705


3


34,480


10

Loans











Commercial and industrial


63,804


62,257


2


61,056


5

Real estate - commercial


23,496


24,101


-3


26,259


-11

Real estate - residential


24,817


24,765


-


23,176


7

Consumer


26,306


26,477


-1


24,353


8

Total loans


138,423


137,600


1


134,844


3

Total earning assets


$ 192,594


$ 192,366


-


$ 189,116


2

Average earning assets rose $228 million from the fourth quarter of 2025 reflecting loan growth and purchases of investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing deposits at banks. Loan growth in the recent quarter reflected higher average commercial and industrial loan balances of $1.5 billion, including higher balances of loans to the financial and insurance industry, partially offset by lower average balances of commercial real estate loans of $605 million and consumer loans of $171 million.

Average earning assets increased $3.5 billion from the first quarter of 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.5 billion as liquidity was deployed to originate loans and purchase investment securities. The growth in average loans reflected higher average balances of commercial and industrial loans of $2.7 billion, including growth in loans to the financial and insurance industry, an increase in average residential real estate loan balances of $1.6 billion and higher average consumer loan balances of $2.0 billion, reflecting growth in average balances of recreational finance, automobile loans and home equity loans and lines of credit. Those increases were partially offset by a $2.8 billion decline in average commercial real estate loan balances, reflecting payoffs.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities












(Dollars in millions)


1Q26


4Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
4Q25


1Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
1Q25

Interest-bearing deposits











Savings and interest-checking deposits


$ 106,593


$ 107,287


-1 %


$ 101,564


5 %

Time deposits


13,128


13,586


-3


14,220


-8

Total interest-bearing deposits


119,721


120,873


-1


115,784


3

Short-term borrowings


5,695


2,064


176


2,869


98

Long-term borrowings


11,064


12,555


-12


11,285


-2

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 136,480


$ 135,492


1


$ 129,938


5

Average interest-bearing liabilities in the recent quarter rose $988 million from the fourth quarter of 2025 reflecting an increase in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York, partially offset by a decline in average interest-bearing deposits and long-term borrowings, including maturities of senior notes.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $6.5 billion from the first quarter of 2025, as growth in average savings and interest-checking deposits of $5.0 billion and higher average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York were partially offset by a $1.1 billion decline in average time deposits due to maturities.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality












(Dollars in millions)


1Q26


4Q25


Change

1Q26 vs.
4Q25


1Q25


Change

1Q26 vs.
1Q25

At end of quarter











Nonaccrual loans


$ 1,240


$ 1,252


-1 %


$ 1,540


-19 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


27


35


-23


34


-22

Total nonperforming assets


1,267


1,287


-2


1,574


-20

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


646


561


15


384


68

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding


.89 %


.90 %




1.14 %














Allowance for loan losses


$ 2,136


$ 2,116


1


$ 2,200


-3

Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding


1.53 %


1.53 %




1.63 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments


$ 95


$ 80


19


$ 60


58












For the period











Provision for loan losses


$ 125


$ 140


-11


$ 130


-4

Provision for unfunded credit commitments


15


(15)


-


-


-

Total provision for credit losses


140


125


12


130


8

Net charge-offs


105


185


-44


114


-8

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)


.31 %


.54 %




.34 %



__________________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $140 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared with $125 million in the immediately preceding quarter and $130 million in the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans outstanding was 1.53% at each of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, improved from 1.63% at March 31, 2025. The 10 basis-point improvement from March 31, 2025 reflects lower levels of criticized loans.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, compared with $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 as compared with March 31, 2025 reflects decreases in commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and consumer nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income












(Dollars in millions)


1Q26


4Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
4Q25


1Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
1Q25

Mortgage banking revenues


$ 127


$ 155


-18 %


$ 118


8 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


139


140


-1


133


5

Trust income


183


184


-1


177


3

Brokerage services income


35


34


3


32


9

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains


14


19


-26


9


43

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities


4


1


238


-


-

Other revenues from operations


187


163


14


142


31

Total


$ 689


$ 696


-1


$ 611


13

Effective January 1, 2026, the Company elected to prospectively measure its residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value with changes in fair value reflected in mortgage banking revenues. As a result, amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets previously recognized in other costs of operations before 2026 is no longer recorded. Instead beginning in 2026, fair value changes in residential mortgage loan servicing right assets, inclusive of the realization of expected net servicing revenues over time, are included in mortgage banking revenues. On December 31, 2025, the Company began economically hedging the risk of fair value changes in these assets through the use of various interest rate derivative contracts, for which changes in fair value are also reflected in mortgage banking revenues.

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2026 decreased $7 million, or 1%, from 2025's fourth quarter.

  • Mortgage banking revenues declined $28 million reflecting the impact of the Company's fair value accounting election described above that reduced residential mortgage banking revenues and lower gains on commercial mortgage loans originated for sale.
  • Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains decreased $5 million reflecting a decrease in revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.
  • Other revenues from operations increased $24 million reflecting a $33 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG in the recent quarter, partially offset by lower merchant discount and credit card fees.

Noninterest income rose $78 million, or 13%, as compared with the first quarter of 2025.

  • Mortgage banking revenues increased $9 million reflecting a rise in residential mortgage loan servicing income, partially offset by the impact of the Company's accounting election in 2026 described above.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $6 million reflecting higher commercial service charges.
  • Trust income rose $6 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's global capital markets and wealth advisory services businesses.
  • Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $5 million reflecting higher revenues from interest rate swap transactions with commercial customers.
  • Other revenues from operations increased $45 million reflecting a $33 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG and higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees each in the recent quarter.

Noninterest Expense












(Dollars in millions)


1Q26


4Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
4Q25


1Q25


Change
1Q26 vs.
1Q25

Salaries and employee benefits


$ 914


$ 809


13 %


$ 887


3 %

Equipment and net occupancy


133


134


-


132


-

Outside data processing and software


144


146


-2


136


5

Professional and other services


93


105


-11


84


11

FDIC assessments


23


(8)


-


23


-

Advertising and marketing


21


32


-35


22


-6

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets


9


10


-1


13


-27

Other costs of operations


101


151


-34


118


-15

Total


$ 1,438


$ 1,379


4


$ 1,415


2

Noninterest expense rose $59 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2025.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $105 million reflecting $115 million of seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expenses and the impact of annual merit increases, partially offset by two less working days and lower employee staffing levels in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Professional and other services expense declined $12 million reflecting lower legal and review costs.
  • Higher FDIC assessments reflect a reduction of estimated special assessment expense of $29 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Advertising and marketing expense declined $11 million reflecting the seasonality of advertising campaigns.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $50 million reflecting a contribution to The M&T Charitable Foundation of $30 million and the amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets each in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $23 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2025.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $27 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases and a rise in stock-based incentive compensation.
  • Outside data processing and software costs rose $8 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.
  • Professional and other services expense increased $9 million reflecting higher legal and review costs.
  • Other costs of operations decreased $17 million reflecting the amortization associated with residential mortgage loan servicing right assets in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by higher expense associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan in the recent quarter.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.0% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 21.8% and 23.2% in the fourth and first quarters of 2025, respectively. The lower effective income tax rate in 2025's final quarter reflects a discrete income tax benefit of $8 million claimed on prior year tax returns.

Capital and Liquidity










1Q26


4Q25


1Q25

CET1


10.33 %

(1)

10.84 %


11.50 %

Tier 1 capital


11.81

(1)

12.59


13.04

Total capital


13.61

(1)

14.44


14.50

Tangible capital - common


8.26


8.70


8.95

_______________

(1)

Capital ratios at March 31, 2026 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $224 million and $43 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

As a result of the Company's accounting election on January 1, 2026 to prospectively measure residential mortgage loan servicing right assets at fair value, the Company recorded an increase in capitalized servicing assets included in accrued interest and other assets of $263 million and a corresponding after-tax increase to retained earnings of $197 million, representing an 8 basis-point increase to CET1 capital on the election date.

M&T repurchased $1.25 billion of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter, compared with $507 million and $662 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.33% as of March 31, 2026. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at March 31, 2026 are estimated to be $164.2 billion. Reflecting share repurchase activity and loan growth in the recent quarter, M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio at March 31, 2026 decreased 44 basis points from December 31, 2025.

While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") requirements, M&T estimates that its LCR on March 31, 2026 was 107%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ126. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday April 22, 2026, by calling (800) 723-5759 or (402) 220-2662 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended




March 31,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2026


2025


Change

Performance






Net income

$ 664


$ 584


14 %

Net income available to common shareholders

620


547


13

Per common share:






Basic earnings

4.16


3.33


25

Diluted earnings

4.13


3.32


24

Cash dividends

1.50


1.35


11

Common shares outstanding:






Average - diluted

150,109


165,047


-9

Period end

146,917


162,552


-10

Return on (annualized):






Average total assets

1.26 %


1.14 %



Average common shareholders' equity

9.67


8.36



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,763


$ 1,707


3

Yield on average earning assets

5.36 %


5.52 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.33


2.70



Net interest spread

3.03


2.82



Contribution of interest-free funds

.68


.84



Net interest margin

3.71


3.66



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.31


.34



Net operating results (1)






Net operating income

$ 671


$ 594


13

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.18


3.38


24

Return on (annualized):






Average tangible assets

1.33 %


1.21 %



Average tangible common equity

14.51


12.53



Efficiency ratio

58.3


60.5










At March 31,


Loan quality

2026


2025


Change

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,240


$ 1,540


-19 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

27


34


-22

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,267


$ 1,574


-20

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (2)

$ 646


$ 384


68

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:






Nonaccrual loans

$ 85


$ 69


22

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

634


368


72

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.89 %


1.14 %



Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.53


1.63



Additional information






Period end common stock price

$ 206.72


$ 178.75


16

Full-service domestic banking offices (3)

930


955


-3

Full-time equivalent employees

21,866


22,291


-2

__________________

(1)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(2)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

(3)

In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic branches formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

Performance










Net income

$ 664


$ 759


$ 792


$ 716


$ 584

Net income available to common shareholders

620


718


754


679


547

Per common share:










Basic earnings

4.16


4.71


4.85


4.26


3.33

Diluted earnings

4.13


4.67


4.82


4.24


3.32

Cash dividends

1.50


1.50


1.50


1.35


1.35

Common shares outstanding:










Average - diluted

150,109


153,712


156,553


160,005


165,047

Period end

146,917


151,840


154,518


156,532


162,552

Return on (annualized):










Average total assets

1.26 %


1.41 %


1.49 %


1.37 %


1.14 %

Average common shareholders' equity

9.67


10.87


11.45


10.39


8.36

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,763


$ 1,790


$ 1,773


$ 1,722


$ 1,707

Yield on average earning assets

5.36 %


5.46 %


5.59 %


5.51 %


5.52 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.33


2.51


2.71


2.71


2.70

Net interest spread

3.03


2.95


2.88


2.80


2.82

Contribution of interest-free funds

.68


.74


.80


.82


.84

Net interest margin

3.71


3.69


3.68


3.62


3.66

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.31


.54


.42


.32


.34

Net operating results (1)










Net operating income

$ 671


$ 767


$ 798


$ 724


$ 594

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.18


4.72


4.87


4.28


3.38

Return on (annualized):










Average tangible assets

1.33 %


1.49 %


1.56 %


1.44 %


1.21 %

Average tangible common equity

14.51


16.24


17.13


15.54


12.53

Efficiency ratio

58.3


55.1


53.6


55.2


60.5












March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

Loan quality

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,240


$ 1,252


$ 1,512


$ 1,573


$ 1,540

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

27


35


37


30


34

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,267


$ 1,287


$ 1,549


$ 1,603


$ 1,574

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (2)

$ 646


$ 561


$ 432


$ 496


$ 384

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:










Nonaccrual loans

85


83


71


75


69

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

634


543


403


450


368

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

.89 %


.90 %


1.10 %


1.16 %


1.14 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.53


1.53


1.58


1.61


1.63

Additional information










Period end common stock price

$ 206.72


$ 201.48


$ 197.62


$ 193.99


$ 178.75

Full-service domestic banking offices (3)

930


942


942


941


955

Full-time equivalent employees

21,866


22,080


22,383


22,590


22,291

_________________

(1)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(2)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

(3)

In the first quarter of 2026, thirteen domestic branches formerly classified as full service were designated as limited service per regulatory filings.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three Months Ended




March 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2026


2025


Change

Interest income

$ 2,536


$ 2,560


-1 %

Interest expense

784


865


-9

Net interest income

1,752


1,695


3

Provision for credit losses

140


130


8

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,612


1,565


3

Other income






Mortgage banking revenues

127


118


8

Service charges on deposit accounts

139


133


5

Trust income

183


177


3

Brokerage services income

35


32


9

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

14


9


43

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

4


-


-

Other revenues from operations

187


142


31

Total other income

689


611


13

Other expense






Salaries and employee benefits

914


887


3

Equipment and net occupancy

133


132


-

Outside data processing and software

144


136


5

Professional and other services

93


84


11

FDIC assessments

23


23


-

Advertising and marketing

21


22


-6

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

9


13


-27

Other costs of operations

101


118


-15

Total other expense

1,438


1,415


2

Income before taxes

863


761


13

Income taxes

199


177


12

Net income

$ 664


$ 584


14 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

Interest income

$ 2,536


$ 2,637


$ 2,680


$ 2,609


$ 2,560

Interest expense

784


858


919


896


865

Net interest income

1,752


1,779


1,761


1,713


1,695

Provision for credit losses

140


125


125


125


130

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,612


1,654


1,636


1,588


1,565

Other income










Mortgage banking revenues

127


155


147


130


118

Service charges on deposit accounts

139


140


141


137


133

Trust income

183


184


181


182


177

Brokerage services income

35


34


34


31


32

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

14


19


18


12


9

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

4


1


1


-


-

Other revenues from operations

187


163


230


191


142

Total other income

689


696


752


683


611

Other expense










Salaries and employee benefits

914


809


833


813


887

Equipment and net occupancy

133


134


129


130


132

Outside data processing and software

144


146


138


138


136

Professional and other services

93


105


81


86


84

FDIC assessments

23


(8)


13


22


23

Advertising and marketing

21


32


23


25


22

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

9


10


10


9


13

Other costs of operations

101


151


136


113


118

Total other expense

1,438


1,379


1,363


1,336


1,415

Income before taxes

863


971


1,025


935


761

Income taxes

199


212


233


219


177

Net income

$ 664


$ 759


$ 792


$ 716


$ 584

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet









March 31,



(Dollars in millions)

2026


2025


Change

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 1,903


$ 2,109


-10 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

14,445


20,656


-30

Trading account

92


96


-4

Investment securities

38,621


35,137


10

Loans:






Commercial and industrial

65,391


60,596


8

Real estate - commercial

23,345


25,867


-10

Real estate - residential

24,857


23,284


7

Consumer

26,321


24,827


6

Total loans

139,914


134,574


4

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,136


2,200


-3

Net loans

137,778


132,374


4

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

55


93


-41

Other assets

13,377


11,391


17

Total assets

$ 214,736


$ 210,321


2 %







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 45,892


$ 49,051


-6 %

Interest-bearing deposits

117,849


116,358


1

Total deposits

163,741


165,409


-1

Short-term borrowings

7,851


1,573


399

Long-term borrowings

11,175


10,496


6

Accrued interest and other liabilities

3,997


3,852


4

Total liabilities

186,764


181,330


3

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred

2,434


2,394


2

Common

25,538


26,597


-4

Total shareholders' equity

27,972


28,991


-4

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 214,736


$ 210,321


2 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend















March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 1,903


$ 1,701


$ 1,950


$ 2,128


$ 2,109

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

14,445


17,068


16,751


19,297


20,656

Trading account

92


97


95


93


96

Investment securities

38,621


36,649


36,864


35,568


35,137

Loans:










Commercial and industrial

65,391


63,548


61,887


61,660


60,596

Real estate - commercial

23,345


23,819


24,046


24,567


25,867

Real estate - residential

24,857


24,874


24,662


24,117


23,284

Consumer

26,321


26,461


26,379


25,772


24,827

Total loans

139,914


138,702


136,974


136,116


134,574

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,136


2,116


2,161


2,197


2,200

Net loans

137,778


136,586


134,813


133,919


132,374

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465

Core deposit and other intangible assets

55


64


74


84


93

Other assets

13,377


12,880


12,265


12,030


11,391

Total assets

$ 214,736


$ 213,510


$ 211,277


$ 211,584


$ 210,321











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 45,892


$ 46,509


$ 44,994


$ 47,485


$ 49,051

Interest-bearing deposits

117,849


120,400


118,432


116,968


116,358

Total deposits

163,741


166,909


163,426


164,453


165,409

Short-term borrowings

7,851


2,149


2,059


2,071


1,573

Long-term borrowings

11,175


10,911


12,928


12,380


10,496

Accrued interest and other liabilities

3,997


4,364


4,136


4,155


3,852

Total liabilities

186,764


184,333


182,549


183,059


181,330

Shareholders' equity:










Preferred

2,434


2,834


2,394


2,394


2,394

Common

25,538


26,343


26,334


26,131


26,597

Total shareholders' equity

27,972


29,177


28,728


28,525


28,991

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 214,736


$ 213,510


$ 211,277


$ 211,584


$ 210,321

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three Months Ended


Change in Balance


March 31,


December 31,


March 31,


March 31, 2026 from


2026


2025


2025


December 31,


March 31,

(Dollars in millions)

Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2025


2025

ASSETS
















Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 16,231


3.71 %


$ 17,964


3.98 %


$ 19,695


4.48 %


-10 %


-18 %

Trading account

95


3.44


97


3.42


97


3.42


-2


-3

Investment securities

37,845


4.26


36,705


4.17


34,480


4.00


3


10

Loans:
















Commercial and industrial

63,804


6.00


62,257


6.22


61,056


6.36


2


5

Real estate - commercial

23,496


6.03


24,101


6.21


26,259


6.16


-3


-11

Real estate - residential

24,817


4.56


24,765


4.60


23,176


4.44


-


7

Consumer

26,306


6.48


26,477


6.58


24,353


6.57


-1


8

Total loans

138,423


5.86


137,600


6.00


134,844


6.06


1


3

Total earning assets

192,594


5.36


192,366


5.46


189,116


5.52


-


2

Goodwill

8,465




8,465




8,465




-


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

59




69




92




-14


-35

Other assets

12,710




11,991




10,648




6


19

Total assets

$ 213,828




$ 212,891




$ 208,321




- %


3 %

















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing deposits
















Savings and interest-checking

deposits

$ 106,593


1.84 %


$ 107,287


2.04 %


$ 101,564


2.20 %


-1 %


5 %

Time deposits

13,128


3.01


13,586


3.18


14,220


3.54


-3


-8

Total interest-bearing deposits

119,721


1.96


120,873


2.17


115,784


2.37


-1


3

Short-term borrowings

5,695


3.86


2,064


4.21


2,869


4.52


176


98

Long-term borrowings

11,064


5.49


12,555


5.51


11,285


5.65


-12


-2

Total interest-bearing liabilities

136,480


2.33


135,492


2.51


129,938


2.70


1


5

Noninterest-bearing deposits

44,547




44,184




45,436




1


-2

Other liabilities

4,153




4,245




3,949




-2


5

Total liabilities

185,180




183,921




179,323




1


3

Shareholders' equity

28,648




28,970




28,998




-1


-1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 213,828




$ 212,891




$ 208,321




- %


3 %

Net interest spread



3.03




2.95




2.82





Contribution of interest-free funds



.68




.74




.84





Net interest margin



3.71 %




3.69 %




3.66 %





Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend


Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

(Dollars in millions, except per share)










Income statement data










Net income










Net income

$ 664


$ 759


$ 792


$ 716


$ 584

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

7


8


6


8


10

Net operating income

$ 671


$ 767


$ 798


$ 724


$ 594

Earnings per common share










Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.13


$ 4.67


$ 4.82


$ 4.24


$ 3.32

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.05


.05


.05


.04


.06

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.18


$ 4.72


$ 4.87


$ 4.28


$ 3.38

Other expense










Other expense

$ 1,438


$ 1,379


$ 1,363


$ 1,336


$ 1,415

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(9)


(10)


(10)


(9)


(13)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,429


$ 1,369


$ 1,353


$ 1,327


$ 1,402

Efficiency ratio










Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,429


$ 1,369


$ 1,353


$ 1,327


$ 1,402

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,763


$ 1,790


$ 1,773


$ 1,722


$ 1,707

Other income

689


696


752


683


611

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

4


1


1


-


-

Denominator

$ 2,448


$ 2,485


$ 2,524


$ 2,405


$ 2,318

Efficiency ratio

58.3 %


55.1 %


53.6 %


55.2 %


60.5 %

Balance sheet data










Average assets










Average assets

$ 213,828


$ 212,891


$ 211,053


$ 210,261


$ 208,321

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(59)


(69)


(79)


(89)


(92)

Deferred taxes

19


22


24


26


27

Average tangible assets

$ 205,323


$ 204,379


$ 202,533


$ 201,733


$ 199,791

Average common equity










Average total equity

$ 28,648


$ 28,970


$ 28,583


$ 28,666


$ 28,998

Preferred stock

(2,576)


(2,691)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)

Average common equity

26,072


26,279


26,189


26,272


26,604

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(59)


(69)


(79)


(89)


(92)

Deferred taxes

19


22


24


26


27

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,567


$ 17,767


$ 17,669


$ 17,744


$ 18,074

At end of quarter










Total assets










Total assets

$ 214,736


$ 213,510


$ 211,277


$ 211,584


$ 210,321

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(55)


(64)


(74)


(84)


(93)

Deferred taxes

18


20


23


25


26

Total tangible assets

$ 206,234


$ 205,001


$ 202,761


$ 203,060


$ 201,789

Total common equity










Total equity

$ 27,972


$ 29,177


$ 28,728


$ 28,525


$ 28,991

Preferred stock

(2,434)


(2,834)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)

Common equity

25,538


26,343


26,334


26,131


26,597

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(55)


(64)


(74)


(84)


(93)

Deferred taxes

18


20


23


25


26

Total tangible common equity

$ 17,036


$ 17,834


$ 17,818


$ 17,607


$ 18,065

_______________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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