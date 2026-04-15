First pipeline asset from Yellowbird's platform to enter clinical development

Phase I trial evaluating NeuCaVis in healthy volunteers

Phase I completion anticipated June 2026

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Yellowbird Diagnostics Inc. today announced the successful dosing and imaging of the first participants in its Phase I clinical trial of NeuCaVis, a novel metabolic PET imaging agent designed to enable precise visualization of inflammation.





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NeuCaVis represents a new approach to imaging by targeting fructose metabolism, a key pathway associated with inflammatory activity. The technology has the potential to support earlier and more accurate detection of a broad range of serious conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, chronic inflammatory disorders, neuroinflammation, and cancer.

The single-dose, open-label Phase I study is being conducted at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute under the leadership of Dr. Benjamin Chow. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and dosimetry of NeuCaVis in healthy volunteers.

A New Paradigm in Inflammation Imaging

Inflammation is a central driver of many major diseases, yet remains difficult to image with precision. NeuCaVis is a first-in-class PET tracer that enables direct visualization of fructose metabolism, providing a potentially more specific signal of inflammatory activity.

Preclinical and early human data suggest that NeuCaVis demonstrates minimal background signal, with uptake observed primarily in tissues with active inflammation. This targeted signal profile may enable improved diagnostic clarity and more informed clinical decision-making.

"Dosing our first patients marks a significant milestone for Yellowbird and for the field of molecular imaging," said Adam Shuhendler, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Yellowbird Diagnostics. "Our goal is to move beyond the limitations of conventional PET imaging and deliver tools that provide clearer, more actionable insights for clinicians and patients."

Dr. Benjamin Chow, Lead Investigator, added: "There is a critical need in cardiology for more precise imaging of inflammatory processes. Based on early observations, NeuCaVis shows promise as a technology that could enhance diagnostic confidence and ultimately improve patient management."

About Yellowbird Diagnostics

Yellowbird Diagnostics is an Ottawa-based biotechnology company developing next-generation metabolic imaging agents to detect disease earlier and guide clinical decision-making. The company is led by Co-Founders Nicholas D. Calvert (Chief Executive Officer), Alexia Kirby (Chief Operating Officer), and Adam Shuhendler (Chief Scientific Officer), with Michael Gottlieb serving as Executive Board Chair.

The NeuCaVis Phase I program is supported by Brain and Heart Interconnectome, Capital BioVentures, FACIT, Canadian Medical Isotope Ecosystem, Ontario Brain Institute, University of Ottawa Heart Institute, and Yellowbird's investor base.

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Source: Yellowbird Diagnostics