Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - CareRx Corporation (TSX: CRRX) ("CareRx" or the "Company"), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, will be participating in the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 21-22, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Puneet Khanna, President & Chief Executive Officer and Suzanne Brand, Chief Financial Officer, will be taking meetings with interested investors on Tuesday, April 21 and will be presenting at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, April 22.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education and medication system quality and efficiency.

About the Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292550

Source: CareRx Corporation