Plus Therapeutics Inc.: Plus Therapeutics Appoints Randy H. Goodman, PhD, MHA, as Vice President of Value Strategy & HEOR to Advance Market Access and Commercial Execution

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) ("Plus" or the "Company"), a healthcare company developing and commercializing precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, announces the appointment of Randy H. Goodman, Ph.D., M.H.A., as Vice President, Value Strategy & Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), effective April 13th, 2026.

Dr. Goodman is a highly experienced health economics and market access leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning global pricing and reimbursement strategy, real-world evidence generation, and value-based healthcare modeling across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device sectors. He has led the development of payer engagement strategies, health technology assessment (HTA) dossiers, and value frameworks supporting product launches and commercialization for leading healthcare organizations.

"Randy brings a rare combination of deep HEOR expertise, payer strategy experience, and health policy insight that will be critical as we continue to expand access and adoption of CNSide and advance our therapeutic pipeline," said Marc Hedrick, M.D., MBA, Plus Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership will strengthen our ability to clearly demonstrate the clinical and economic value of our technologies to payers, providers, and policymakers."

Dr. Goodman has advised leading global healthcare organizations, including Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, and Moderna, and has worked closely with government agencies such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on value-based pricing and reimbursement frameworks. He has also served as a healthcare policy advisor to the White House on multiple health reform initiatives, contributing to the development of reimbursement and access frameworks at both the federal and state levels.

In his new role, Dr. Goodman will lead Plus' value strategy, HEOR, and market access initiatives, with a focus on supporting the continued commercial expansion of CNSide Diagnostics and establishing the evidence and reimbursement foundation for REYOBIQ and the Company's broader CNS oncology pipeline.

"Demonstrating clinical and economic value is increasingly critical to successful adoption of medical innovation," said Dr. Goodman. "CNSide and REYOBIQ represent highly differentiated technologies, and I look forward to helping ensure that their value is clearly articulated and recognized across the healthcare system."

Dr. Goodman holds a Ph.D. and Master of Healthcare Administration from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a Bachelor of Arts in Medical Communications from North Texas State University.

Inducement Grant

On April 13, 2026, as an inducement of Dr. Goodman to join the Company, Dr. Goodman was granted equity consisting of a total of 9,000 shares of the Company's common stock under the Company's 2015 New Employee Incentive Plan, as amended, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees as an inducement to join the Company. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase 4,500 shares of Company common stock and 4,500 restricted stock units ("RSUs").

The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $5.41, the fair market value of the Company's common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares subject to the options vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date of April 13, 2026, and 1/36th vesting on each monthly anniversary thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company's common stock and there is no exercise price associated with the RSUs granted thereunder. The RSUs vest over a three-year period, with 1/3 vesting on the first of the quarter following the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining RSUs vesting ratably over the next 8 quarters, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date.

The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "anticipate" "intend," "believe," "estimate," "will," and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this press release could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; the early stage of the Company's product candidates and therapies; the results of the Company's research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company's liquidity position and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash; the outcome of the Company's partnering/licensing efforts; risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to the Company; market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the cancer diagnostics and therapeutics field; ability to develop and protect proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; challenges associated with radiotherapeutic manufacturing, production and distribution capabilities necessary to support the Company's clinical trials and any commercial level product demand; and expectations as to the Company's future performance, including the next steps in developing the Company's product candidates and material security breach or cybersecurity attack affecting the Company's operations or property. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Plus Therapeutics discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Plus Therapeutics' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Plus Therapeutics' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Plus Therapeutics makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Plus Therapeutics might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.