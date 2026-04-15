Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of financial services infrastructure, today announced major enhancements to its cutting-edge, real-time monitoring and alerting tool AtlasVision.

AtlasVision provides unparalleled transparency across the Atlas product suite, offering deep visibility into AtlasFabric, AtlasFeed, and AtlasEnterprise, delivering real-time insights into market data routing and latency, live circuit updates, and automated gap detection across Options' market data delivery and trading infrastructure.

Key features of AtlasVision include:

Enterprise Single Sign-On (SSO): Streamlined authentication through existing enterprise identity providers for enhanced security and secure access management

Real-Time Circuit Status Automated Protection: Live circuit health and latency monitoring, with automated removal of degraded circuits requiring no human intervention

Scheduled Maintenance Tracking: Proactive visibility into upcoming maintenance windows with automated client communications

Enhanced Market Data Path Visibility: Complete end-to-end visibility with real-time latency metrics and automatic failover detection

Automated Pre-Market Health Checks: Routing and exchange connectivity validation prior to market open, with continuous monitoring during trading hours

Full API Access Custom Dashboard Integration: Comprehensive API access with role-based custom dashboards

Following deployment of AtlasInsight across Options' global infrastructure, AtlasVision now integrates directly with AtlasInsight at the exchange perimeter, introducing seamless drill-down from real-time infrastructure monitoring into packet-level diagnostics. Users can transition from high-level network health views to sub-microsecond, per-packet analysis in a single click eliminating the gap between monitoring and root-cause investigation.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, said: "These improvements to our AtlasVision solution underline our commitment to deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insights across the Atlas platform. By improving our monitoring and alerting capabilities, we are ensuring our clients benefit from in-depth, real-time visibility into the inner workings of their global network."

Caolán McCarron, Product Manager for AtlasVision, commented: "No other provider offers this level of real-time visibility into market data distribution and network operations. AtlasVision gives our clients complete transparency from circuit health and latency to market data routing and exchange connectivity setting a new standard for operational visibility in the capital markets."

This announcement follows a series of product developments for Options including the deployment of AtlasInsight, release of AtlasInsight Capture 200 and launch of their private AI solution, PrivateMind, designed specifically for financial institutions.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins. Jenny.collins@options-it.com