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ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
72 Leser
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RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts + RuggedButts Partner with Operation Homefront to Support Military Families

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / RuffleButts + RuggedButts are honored to support Operation Homefront as part of their ongoing philanthropic efforts to celebrate and support families. This partnership is focused specifically on supporting military and veteran families across the nation.

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military and veteran families, stood out as the perfect partner due to its proven track record of delivering life-changing programs including critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and recurring family support programs throughout the year. By joining forces, RuffleButts + RuggedButts are helping expand the reach of these initiatives to bring greater awareness to the needs of military and veteran families.

This partnership reflects a shared dedication to honoring service, strengthening families, and building a supportive community for those who have given so much on behalf of all Americans. To learn more about Operation Homefront, visit operationhomefront.org.?

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $50M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information

Scott Adams
VP of Marketing
sadams@rufflebutts.com
(704) 825-8811

SOURCE: RuffleButts, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rufflebutts-ruggedbutts-partner-with-operation-homefront-to-supp-1157478

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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