Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Launches AccurateWatch: New Continuous Monitoring Platform to Help Employers Manage Workforce Risk After Hiring

AccurateWatch delivers unified monitoring across motor vehicle records, licenses and sanctions, and criminal activity to help organizations manage workforce risk

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Accurate , a leading provider of global compliant background checks and monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of AccurateWatch, its new Continuous Monitoring solution that is designed to help organizations manage workforce risk and maintain compliance after employees are hired.

The demand for post-hire continuous monitoring is rising across healthcare, retail, transportation and gig sectors. AccurateWatch is designed to give employers a unified solution for monitoring workforce risk across multiple categories.

The first capability available in the launch is Motor Vehicle Record Monitoring, which provides ongoing visibility into driver license status, violations, and other critical events.

For organizations that manage vehicle-based workforces, incidents such as violations or license suspensions can occur between pre-employment screening and periodic rescreening. These issues can create serious compliance gaps and increase safety, financial, and liability risks.

AccurateWatch helps close this gap by delivering automated alerts, centralized monitoring tools, and ongoing insight into driver activity so companies can identify potential risks and respond quickly. By consolidating these monitoring capabilities into a single platform, organizations can gain a more complete view of workforce risk and respond to potential issues faster.

"For companies that manage drivers on the road, risk doesn't stop after someone is hired," said Tim Dowd, CEO of Accurate. "You need to know when something changes. Our Continuous Monitoring platform gives employers ongoing visibility into license status and violations so they can respond quickly and keep their workforce safe and compliant."

Motor Vehicle Record Monitoring

Real-Time Violation and License Alerts: Receive alerts when new violations, DUIs, license suspensions, or expirations occur so that organizations can respond quickly and reduce safety and compliance risks.

Continuous Monitoring Across All 50 States: Track driver license status and violations nationwide to maintain visibility into driver eligibility and regulatory compliance.

Centralized Roster Management: Easily enroll employees into monitoring programs, update license details, and manage monitoring status through a centralized dashboard.

Automated Compliance Reporting: Built-in automation that schedules annual MVR checks and maintains activity logs that help organizations document compliance with regulatory requirements.

Self-Service Platform and Reporting: Dashboards provide real-time program visibility, risk insights, and on-demand reporting to help organizations manage driver compliance efficiently.

For more than 25 years, Accurate has helped organizations simplify complex screening challenges while delivering a seamless experience for candidates. The launch of Continuous Monitoring reflects Accurate's continued investment in solutions that help employers maintain safe, compliant workplaces while improving visibility into workforce risk.

To learn more, visit accurate.com .

About Accurate

Accurate provides background screening solutions and support for companies of all sizes, including some of the world's largest employers. With over 25 years of experience and operations in more than 240 countries and territories, Accurate helps organizations hire quickly, confidently and compliantly. Built for global scale, Accurate's platform manages complex screening needs while remaining easy to use for both employers and candidates. The company also brings deep expertise across key industries, with dedicated teams in sectors such as healthcare, retail, transportation, and insurance. As a committed partner, Accurate operates with the drive, knowledge, and speed to keep its customers ahead of the curve and help them make seamless first impressions. For more information, visit www.accurate.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Penn

melissa@mpublicrelations.com

SOURCE: Accurate Background LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accurate-launches-accuratewatch-new-continuous-monitoring-platfo-1157486