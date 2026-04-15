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ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
85 Leser
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Envision Pharma Group Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth, Innovation and Global Client Delivery

Two Senior Appointments Reinforce Commitment to Technology Integration and Scalable Pharmaceutical Services

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision), a global, technology-enabled solutions partner to the life sciences industry, has appointed two senior executives to further strengthen its leadership team and focus on integrating innovative AI technologies across its portfolio to deliver more data-driven outcomes for clients.

Jay Ferro has been appointed President, Technology and Chief Product Officer. He joins Envision from Clario, a global clinical trial endpoint and technology company, where he led platform modernization and operational transformation initiatives that helped position the company for its acquisition in October 2025.

Ferro will oversee a combined technology and product organization responsible for shaping enterprise technology strategy, translating business needs into scalable product solutions, and ensuring investments align with Envision's strategic priorities. This integrated structure is designed to accelerate speed to market and strengthen Envision's ability to scale with client demand. Ferro reports directly to Tom Langan, Chief Executive Officer, and will serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

"I'm excited to be joining Envision at such an important point in its growth," says Ferro. "The combination of a strong portfolio, deep client relationships, and a clear mission to accelerate patients' speed to therapy is compelling. I look forward to building on Envision's position as a market-leading, tech-enabled pharma services company."

Darren Coleman joins as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, reporting to Ferro, and will also serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Coleman will be responsible for leading a high-performing, globally integrated team developing technology solutions to support both clients and internal teams. Prior to joining Envision, he held senior leadership positions at Syneos Health and AI One, where he oversaw enterprise IT strategy and AI-driven digital transformation.

"Envision is a respected leader in the pharma services space. Tom and the executive team's vision for the continued integration of technology and AI into the Envision portfolio of medical affairs, commercialization, and revenue management solutions and services really resonated with me," says Coleman. "I believe the Envision story is just beginning to be written, and I look forward to making a difference."

Langan adds, "Jay and Darren bring both a breadth and depth of experience and expertise to Envision and a desire to build a world-class, tech-enabled pharma services organization. Our clients are seeking innovative, differentiated solutions, and we are driven to provide them. We look forward to the impact these two leaders will have on Envision and our clients."

About Envision Pharma Group

Envision Pharma Group is a global, technology-enabled solutions partner to the life sciences industry. We unleash the power of combined intelligence - human expertise and technology - to advance how scientific innovation translates into improved patient outcomes. We unite scientific expertise, strategic insight, and AI-powered technology to help clients create, communicate, and demonstrate value, accelerating access to life-changing treatments. With more than 20 years of experience and trusted partnerships with 400+ biopharma companies, including all top 20 pharma, we deliver integrated solutions across the product life cycle, from medical communications to commercialization and compliance, through flexible models that scale to client needs. Together, we combine human insight and technology to drive smarter decisions, measurable impact, and sustainable growth.

Learn more: www.envisionpharmagroup.com

For more information, contact:

Sophie Berger, Global Head, Marketing, Envision Pharma Group
Email: sophie.berger@envisionpharma.com

Brittany Bowen, Media Relations, Geben Communication
Email: brittanybowen@gebencommunication.com

SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/envision-pharma-group-strengthens-executive-leadership-team-to-accele-1157505

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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