Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jody Shimkus as a Director of the Company.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper commented: "We welcome the addition of Ms. Shimkus to the team at Kutcho Copper. Her expertise, experience and depth of knowledge in environmental policies and regulatory affairs adds significant value to the Company as we look forward to taking the Kutcho project through the permitting process to a positive construction decision."

Jody Shimkus stated: "I am delighted to join the Board of Kutcho Copper. This is an exciting project that provides an excellent opportunity to advance a new mine in the Province of BC at a time when critical mineral development is essential to the modern economy".

Jody Shimkus is an experienced leader in environmental policy and regulatory affairs with over 35 years of private and public sector experience. Jody has significant knowledge managing politically sensitive and complex projects that involve high levels of engagement with Indigenous groups and stakeholders.

She is currently President of JMS Consulting Inc. and advises mining companies on regulatory authorizations, including all phases of mine development from exploration, construction thru to operations. Jody is Chair of the Governance Committee at Thesis Gold & Silver.

Previously, Jody was an Assistant Deputy Minister with the Ministry of the Environment, Ministry of Natural Resource Operations and the Ministry of Mines. She has worked in treaty negotiations in BC and the Yukon and led the implementation of the first resource revenue sharing agreements for mining projects in BC.

She holds a BA from the University of Winnipeg, a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Manitoba, and Certificates in Sustainable Capitalism and ESG and Sustainable Capitalism for Directors, both from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

The Company also announces the grant of 1,000,000 stock options to senior officers and directors of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.365 cents per share for a period of five years. Stock options may be subject to vesting requirements, as determined by the board of directors. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the Feasibility Study; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292577

Source: Kutcho Copper Corp.