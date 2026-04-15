The government of Togo is running a tender for the construction of solar minigrids in 27 rural localities. The deadline for applications is May 26.The Togolese government has opened a tender for the construction of solar minigrids in 27 rural localities of Togo. The invite to tender splits the work into two lots. The first will cover minigrids in eleven localities in the Plateaux region, south of the country's central region. The minigrids will have a cumulative solar capacity of 1,295 kW alongside 2,2520 kWh of cumulative storage capacity. The second lot covers construction work of solar minigrids ...

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