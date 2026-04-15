Public cloud platforms underpin plans to strengthen innovation, resiliency and cyber defenses

The Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced new developments in its Cloud First strategy, including partnerships with public cloud providers, AWS and Microsoft, to advance this multi-year initiative to strengthen the resiliency, scalability, security and speed of DTCC's core and digital assets platforms.

DTCC is working with AWS to modernize many of DTCC's core clearance and settlement systems and risk applications by rearchitecting them to be more modular, cloud-enabled and resilient, with the goal of strengthening the soundness of its systemically important services while enabling greater agility, faster recovery and enhanced cyber defense.

In addition, DTCC is expanding its partnership with Microsoft to further innovate and accelerate the delivery of its DTCC Digital Assets services on Microsoft Azure. Azure enables DTCC to design and operate digital asset platforms that can scale dynamically, support new market use cases and evolve alongside rapidly changing technologies while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

"Expanding our use of the public cloud is central to how we are strengthening the resiliency, security and scalability of DTCC's infrastructure while continuing to innovate on behalf of the industry," said Lynn Bishop, DTCC Managing Director Chief Information Officer. "Our Cloud First strategy enables us to transform our core services, introduce new capabilities more quickly, and advance adoption and use of digital assets while meeting the rigorous expectations of the market and regulatory bodies."

Advancing Core Market Infrastructure Modernization

A key milestone in DTCC's modernization initiative includes incrementally migrating a defined set of core applications to a public-cloud infrastructure. This migration will bring DTCC's critical market structure services into the public cloud for the first time. The planned migration follows receipt of a Notice of No Objection from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2025 to a proposal filed by DTCC's clearing agency subsidiaries, permitting those subsidiaries to move specified core services to a public cloud environment.

AWS is supporting this phase of DTCC's Cloud First strategy by providing the public cloud infrastructure for those specified core applications that serve DTCC's clearing agency subsidiaries: The National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC), Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and The Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTCC first began working with AWS more than a decade ago to leverage the cloud for other non-core clearing and settlement systems.

Through its modernization efforts, DTCC is enhancing operational resilience by adding redundancy, improving fault isolation, and enabling more robust contingency and recovery capabilities. Cloud-enabled architectures support stronger security and resiliency by reinforcing existing cyber controls, accelerating software development cycles and enabling the provisioning of infrastructure more rapidly in response to market volatility and evolving client needs.

Harnessing a public-cloud infrastructure also supports the adoption of advanced AI capabilities, which require ready access to scalable processing power, real-time data and modern governance. DTCC is using AWS's AI tooling to enhance developer productivity and speed software development and testing as well as piloting AWS enterprise agents across its software development lifecycle.

"By combining AWS cloud and advanced AI capabilities from Kiro's agentic coding services to agents that enhance security and operations DTCC is building faster, operating with greater resilience and enhancing protections against cyber-attacks while maintaining the rigorous standards these critical systems demand," said Scott Mullins, Managing Director, Worldwide Financial Services at AWS. "We look forward to continuing our work with DTCC to power some of its most mission critical workloads as they accelerate innovation at the scale that global markets require, while strengthening the operations that underpin the financial industry."

Accelerating Digital Asset Innovation

DTCC Digital Assets is working with Microsoft to advance the next generation of digital market infrastructure and support the continued evolution of digital and emerging asset classes. This critical initiative will support development of digital asset platforms and help create the digital ecosystem of the future.

Microsoft will extend its current work with DTCC Digital Assets, which included re-platforming its ComposerX service and hosting its ComposerX Capital Markets Platform and Factory solutions on Azure, to now encompass all initiatives across the business, including plans to migrate Digital Launchpad to Azure by the end of 2026.

DTCC and Microsoft will collaborate to enhance the infrastructure that will underpin digital markets, with a focus on long-term resiliency, security, scale and contingency planning, leveraging Microsoft's AI capabilities, engineering expertise and insights and innovation from Microsoft Research.

Azure provides a secure, global cloud foundation that enables DTCC to design and operate digital asset platforms with the scale, availability and governance it requires. Microsoft's global footprint and enterprise-grade security, along with its identity, trust and compliance capabilities, will help DTCC deliver digital solutions that meet the highest standards for risk management, data protection and operational continuity. These capabilities support DTCC's efforts to bridge traditional and decentralized finance while delivering robust, forward-looking digital asset platforms designed for institutional adoption.

As part of DTCC's engagement with Microsoft, the firm has deployed Microsoft 365 Copilot across the organization, embedding AI into core workflows to streamline collaboration and support faster, more informed decision making. Additionally, DTCC Digital Assets is using GitHub Copilot to enhance developer productivity and support innovation.

"We're at a pivotal moment in financial services, where the convergence of cloud and digital assets is fundamentally redefining market infrastructure," said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft. "DTCC Digital Assets' decision to build on Microsoft Azure underscores how our partnership and Azure's unmatched global scale, security, and innovation is leading the industry forward as the most comprehensive and trusted cloud platform for digital assets. By laying the foundation for a more secure and efficient digital market infrastructure, and embedding Microsoft AI into agentic workflows and developer tools, we're working together to enable a new era of finance that will power the global economy's future."

ABOUT DTCC

With over 50 years of experience, DTCC is the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. From 20 locations around the world, DTCC, through its subsidiaries, automates, centralizes, and standardizes the processing of financial transactions, mitigating risk, increasing transparency, enhancing performance and driving efficiency for thousands of broker/dealers, custodian banks and asset managers. Industry owned and governed, the firm innovates purposefully, simplifying the complexities of clearing, settlement, asset servicing, transaction processing, trade reporting and data services across asset classes, bringing enhanced resilience and soundness to existing financial markets while advancing the digital asset ecosystem. In 2024, DTCC's subsidiaries processed securities transactions valued at U.S. $3.7 quadrillion and its depository subsidiary provided custody and asset servicing for securities issues from over 150 countries and territories valued at U.S. $99 trillion. DTCC's Global Trade Repository service, through locally registered, licensed, or approved trade repositories, processes more than 25 billion messages annually. To learn more, please visit us at www.dtcc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260415424205/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts



DTCC

Kristi Morrow

+1 617 880 6770

kmorrow@dtcc.com



Asia

Corinne Lee, DTCC

+65 6805 8033

clee2@dtcc.com



DTCC PR Agencies

US:

Eric Hazard, Vested

+1 917 765 8720

eric@fullyvested.com



Europe:

Indre Hessant, Greentarget

+44 (0) 759 0735 478

indre.hessant@greentarget.co.uk



AWS

Naomi Little

+ 1 771 233 2089

njlittle@amazon.com



Microsoft

We. Communications for Microsoft

+ 1 425 638 7777

rapidresponse@wecommunications.com



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