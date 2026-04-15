Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revolune GmbH Launches to Simplify Spatial Biology with Streamlined Multiplex Immunofluorescence Solutions

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolune, a new life science company focused on enabling clearer insights from complex biological systems, today announced its official launch. The company is dedicated to advancing spatial biology through streamlined multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) reagents designed to deliver reliable, efficient, and scalable tissue analysis workflows for translational and biopharma research.

Modern biomedical research increasingly depends on spatially resolved biomarker analysis to understand complex tissue biology and accelerate therapeutic development. However, existing multiplex tissue workflows often introduce significant technical complexity, operational friction, and reproducibility challenges that limit broader adoption.

Revolune was founded to address these barriers by developing reagent solutions that bring clarity, speed, and confidence to multiplex tissue analysis.

"Our mission is simple: illuminate what matters," said Florian Leiss, CEO of Revolune. "Researchers need tools that allow them to focus on biological questions rather than workflow complexity. Revolune is committed to enabling spatial biology with technologies that are robust, scalable, and practical for real-world laboratory environments."

The company's initial focus is on multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) reagents for tissue analysis, enabling researchers to visualize multiple biomarkers within intact tissue architecture and unlock deeper spatial insights for translational and biopharma applications.

Revolune's approach emphasizes workflow reliability, ease of adoption, and experimental confidence, supporting scientists in generating reproducible multiplexing at the ease of IHC workflows.

Florian Leiss brings deep expertise in spatial biology and life science technology development. Prior to founding Revolune, he led strategic initiatives within the ZEISS ecosystem to advance spatial biology workflows for biopharma applications. His work translating imaging-driven biomarker analysis into scalable, real-world solutions ultimately led to the creation of Revolune as an independent spin-out-establishing a focused platform to address key bottlenecks in spatial biology workflows.

Alongside Leiss, Michaeli Deli joins the company as Chief Financial Officer, supporting Revolune's strategic growth and operational development as it enters the next phase of expansion.

With its launch, Revolune is also opening an Early Access Program, inviting selected research groups to engage with the company's multiplex IF technologies and collaborate in shaping the next generation of spatial biology workflows. For more information, visit https://revolune.de

About Revolune

Revolune is a life science company dedicated to advancing spatial biology through streamlined multiplex immunofluorescence solutions. By developing reagent technologies designed for clarity, speed, and confidence, Revolune enables researchers to reveal critical biological insights within complex tissue systems.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955834/Revolune_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolune-gmbh-launches-to-simplify-spatial-biology-with-streamlined-multiplex-immunofluorescence-solutions-302741675.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.