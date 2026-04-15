Consumer Technology Association: A Runway for Innovation: CES Unveiled Milan

The Road to CES stops in Italy's innovation capital to spotlight tech and convene leaders

ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announces CES will host CES Unveiled Milan at Allianz MiCo on October 21, expanding the Road to CES and reinforcing the critical role Europe plays in shaping the global technology industry. CES Unveiled Milan will serve as a European preview of CES 2027, showcasing breakthrough technologies, sparking conversations, and facilitating meaningful connections. The event will bring together hundreds of industry leaders, innovators, investors, government officials, and top tier media from across the region.

"Innovation is global, and Europe remains vital to the future of technology," said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair and CEO, CTA. "By bringing CES Unveiled to Milan, we're spotlighting Europe's extraordinary innovators and creating a powerful on-ramp to CES, where ideas and investment come together."

As the world's most powerful technology event, CES brings together innovators from across the globe, and Europe has long been an essential part of that story. CES Unveiled Milan builds on this legacy by offering a dynamic new forum to elevate European technologies that help address global challenges. Home to ground-breaking startups, global brands, and forward-thinking policymakers, the region continues to shape how technology transforms lives.

"Milan sits at the intersection of design, creativity, and technology, making it a natural location to further engage Europe's innovation community," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "By adding a stop in Milan on the Road to CES, we're creating additional opportunities for innovators to make connections and refine product presentations as they build momentum ahead of CES."

Exhibits at CES Unveiled Milan will spotlight European startups across aerospace, AI, agritech, digital health, luxury tech, and more. The event will support startups through its match and mentor programs. Plus, CES Unveiled Milan will host a pitch competition to help founders refine their pitches. The winner will receive a coveted space in Eureka Park, the buzzworthy startup arena, at CES 2027. Conference programming will provide a teaser of CES tech trends and announcements, and explore the strength of Europe's innovation ecosystem, focusing on emerging trends, scaling globally, and navigating the region's policy landscape.

CES Unveiled Milan is produced in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency. The Italian Trade Agency is the governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and participates in Eureka Park at CES every year. From startups to scale-ups, European innovation will take center stage, highlighting the region's contributions to the future of technology.

"The decision to host CES Unveiled Milan reflects Italy's strategic role in advancing innovation and industrial competitiveness across Europe," said Matteo Zoppas, President, Italian Trade Agency. "Partnering with CES offers the most advanced international stage to highlight the latest Made in Italy technologies, enhancing their global visibility and providing concrete opportunities for growth, partnerships, and market expansion, thus creating value for the entire ecosystem - from emerging startups to established leaders in cutting-edge technologies."

As a stop on the Road to CES, CES Unveiled Milan creates a powerful platform for European innovators to build regional momentum, learn about expansion, and develop meaningful connections. Learn more about CES Unveiled Milan. Registration opens in May.

CES 2027 takes place January 6-9 in Las Vegas. The Road to CES will visit other European cities, including Paris and Amsterdam, reflecting CES's continued commitment to engaging innovators across the region.

About CES:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

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