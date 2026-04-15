ADB SAFEGATE has launched AXON EQ ADAL (Adaptive Airfield Lighting), a new solution designed to provide real-time visual guidance to aircraft and ground vehicles, helping airports improve surface safety and operational efficiency.

As air traffic volumes increase and ground operations become more complex, airports face growing pressure to reduce runway incursions, improve taxi flow, and minimize emissions. Conventional airfield lighting systems, based on fixed intensity and manual coordination, provide limited support for dynamic operational environments.

AXON EQ ADAL introduces adaptive capabilities by enabling lights to automatically adjust color and intensity based on live operational data. Integrated with airfield lighting control and monitoring systems (ALCMS) and digital airside platforms, the system delivers clear visual cues to pilots and drivers during ground movements.

Color-coded guidance such as green for cleared routes, red for stop instructions, and yellow for caution supports improved situational awareness and reduces reliance on radio communication in time-critical scenarios.

"Airports are moving towards more data-driven and automated surface operations, where clarity and timing are critical," said Regardt Willer, CMO and VP Business Development at ADB SAFEGATE. "With AXON EQ ADAL, lighting becomes an active part of the operational system -providing real-time guidance that helps reduce risk and improve operational flow."

The solution supports key use cases, including runway incursion prevention and enhanced taxi guidance in complex or low-visibility environments.

AXON EQ ADAL integrates with ADB SAFEGATE's digital airside ecosystem, enabling lighting behavior to respond directly to real-time aircraft and vehicle positions. The system uses powerline communication technology, allowing deployment over existing airfield electrical infrastructure without additional cabling.

By improving taxi efficiency and reducing unnecessary holding times, the solution also contributes to lower fuel burn and emissions. AXON EQ ADAL is part of ADB SAFEGATE's Airside 4.0 strategy, focused on enabling more intelligent and sustainable airport operations.

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