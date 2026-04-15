Dpm Solutions Sp. z o.o.: GanttPRO Introduces a Free AI Gantt Chart Maker that Turns Raw Ideas into a Structured Plan

The AI Gantt chart maker transforms a short project description into a structured timeline in minutes. The process doesn't require any setup or prior experience.

KRAKÓW, PL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / GanttPRO has launched the AI Gantt chart maker that allows for generating a professional project plan from a short text description in minutes. Users just enter a few sentences to describe project tasks and receive a Gantt chart with defined milestones, dependencies, and roles. The plan can be used immediately or edited if needed.

The AI Gantt chart maker is a solution that eliminates the need to start from scratch, one of the main bottlenecks in project work. It thinks and acts like a project management expert, allowing users to instantly move from an idea to a realistic structure. This replaces manual work and makes project planning faster, easier, and more accessible, especially for those who are inexperienced or find the process labor-intensive.

For example, a construction project manager who needs to quickly plan a house renovation briefly describes the goal, dates, team members, and deadlines. The system generates a relevant timeline in seconds, taking into account the sequence of stages, tasks, and assignments. The project receives a clear starting point for further work.

The tool is easy to use. You need to describe your project briefly or in detail with any information you consider necessary, and the AI generates the plan automatically, visualizing everything as it happens in real life. It all takes just a few minutes, not hours or days.

Writing a description doesn't require any special knowledge or skills, but a certain level of detail is essential. A detailed request will result in a precise project breakdown, while a brief description will generate a high-level plan. A prompt can include specific data about the industry and project type to let AI better understand the requirements.

GanttPRO simplifies the user experience by offering ready-to-use prompts or pre-made descriptions for various industries, including marketing, manufacturing, construction, design, consulting, and more. The preparation process is completed with the click of a button.

You can also insert an existing structure, such as a table, a task list with dates, or a WBS from Excel. In this case, the AI ??Gantt chart maker processes this data in seconds and accurately transfers it to a timeline. Each task remains unchanged, and nothing is lost or merged.

The AI Gantt chart maker has been thoroughly tested on hundreds of real use cases from different spheres. It reflects how people actually describe projects - often in a few words or even without any logical structure. This allows the system to generate more accurate and practical plans compared to other AI planning tools that rely on too generic or perfectly structured inputs.

This tool is multilingual. You can create descriptions in English, French, Spanish, German, Vietnamese, Turkish, and other languages.

"We know that project planning can be a complex and time-consuming stage. For many teams and individual users, it's a real pain. We've developed the AI Gantt chart maker to facilitate this step and ensure planning is as quick and easy as possible", comments Dzmitry Dudzin, the founder and CEO of GanttPRO. "It only takes a few minutes to describe your project and get a structured plan, without spending hours creating a Gantt chart from scratch. It's like a "quick jump" to full-fledged project management without the extra effort."

The AI Gantt chart maker is available without registration to anyone who wants to turn ideas into structured project plans in seconds. If you want to easily edit and fully implement your plans, register and get access to a 14-day free trial.

About GanttPRO | ganttpro.com

GanttPRO is a multifunctional project management platform with an intuitive interface and advanced features. Individuals and teams of all sizes rely on its user-friendly and powerful Gantt chart. It enables them to plan tasks, prioritize work, allocate resources, set deadlines, collaborate, track progress, and organize finances. Each team member can add task dependencies, mark milestones, and find a critical path on a handy timeline.

The platform also offers import and export features, as well as convenient pre-built templates. This makes it possible to manage an unlimited number of projects of any complexity. Project visualization is also available on a board, list, calendar, and dashboard.

GanttPRO is often chosen for project management in IT, construction, logistics, manufacturing, marketing, healthcare, event planning, education, and other industries.

Stay connected with GanttPRO on LinkedIn , Facebook , X , YouTube , and Instagram .

Paolo Kukhnavets, Marketing Dept.

paolo@ganttpro.com

SOURCE: Dpm Solutions Sp. z o.o.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ganttpro-introduces-a-free-ai-gantt-chart-maker-that-turns-raw-id-1157645