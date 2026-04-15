Sparton Resources Inc.: Sparton Advances Pense Critical Metals Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV-SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at its Pense Critical Metals Project, where the Company is advancing a district-scale exploration model targeting polymetallic sulphide mineralization associated with mafic-ultramafic systems. The model is based upon on deposits found in Finland such as Outokumpu, Kevitsa and Talvivaara.

The Company has added to its large land holdings, which straddle the Ontario/Quebec border, with the addition of 40 more claims. The total land position now comprises 185 claims, covering approximately 9,000 hectares. Several claim applications in restricted areas are awaiting approval.

A Target EM airborne geophysical survey was completed by Expert Geophysics of Aurora, Ontario, on portions of the Pense claim group not covered by earlier work. Several new conductive anomalies were identified, bringing the total count of anomalies to 16 of which 14 remain untested.

Systematic testing of these anomalies is being carried out, with an initial two-hole test of Anomaly A on the Quebec side of the property. This work tested a strong electromagnetic (EM) anomaly identified by airborne and ground geophysical surveys conducted earlier by Sparton. The holes were 100 meters apart and were drilled to depths of 138 meters and 217 meters, respectively. The conductive sulphide zones were intersected in both holes at the contact between mafic-ultramafic volcanic rocks and black sedimentary units. No graphite was seen associated with the mineralization.

Results Highlights

Both holes intersected zones of disseminated, stringer, and locally semi-massive and massive sulphides including chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite and lesser sphalerite and pentlandite. A 5-7-meter-wide zone occurs near the top of each hole containing 0.03%-0.16% chromium (Cr) and represents the first identification of chromium enrichment by the Company in this area.

Highlights Assay Results

All sample lengths were nominally 1.5 meters and core angles indicated these lengths were close to true widths for the mineralization.

Highlights of assay results include:

Chromium: 0.03%-0.16%

Copper: 0.04% to 0.40% Cu

Nickel: 0.06% to 0.23% Ni

Zinc: 0.05% to 0.80% Zn

Cobalt (anomalous samples): 0.016% to 0.019% Co, in Holes PM -01 and PM-02

Notable intervals include:

Chromium: 0.15% - over 4.5 meters in Hole PM-02;

Copper: 0.15% - over 4.5 meters in Hole PM-02;

Nickel: 0.16% - over 10.5 meters in Hole PM-02, and 0.15% Ni over 6.0 meters in Hole PM-01;

Zinc: 0.50% - over 9.0 meters in Hole PM-02.

Discussion of Results

The polymetallic results of the drilling are consistent with the model. These results are considered encouraging as an initial test, given that only a 100-meter strike length of this 600-meter-long anomaly was tested. The scale of the anomaly and limited drilling to date suggest additional testing along strike and at depth is warranted. Notably, the anomalous Chromium and Cobalt values are the first reported by Sparton in this area, suggesting the possibility of mineral zoning across different parts of the property.

Additional Geophysical and Drilling Programs at Pense

Future work planned for the property includes follow-up Horizontal Loop Electromagnetic (HLEM) and Magnetic surveys over the newly identified airborne anomalies. Current spring breakup conditions have prevented more drilling, but access trails have been scouted into the Verrier zone in Ontario, where several holes are planned. Please see Sparton news release dated November 14, 2025.

Assay Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Mineralized areas were sampled, with each core sample cut in half using a diamond blade rock saw. One half of each sample was submitted to ALS Canada Limited Laboratories, Timmins, Ontario, an ISO-certified facility, for assay analysis. Standard industry practices for Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance, and Quality Control were followed; however, blanks and standards were not utilized for this sequence of analyses due to the small number of samples (56) associated with this initial program. Future programs will incorporate full QA/QC protocols. ALS's ME-ICP41 Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) procedure was used for 36-element analyses with Aqua Regia digestion. Gold analyses were conducted separately using the Au-AA-24 method on a 50-gram aliquot, fire assayed and with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish.

Qualified Person Statement

This news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by A. L. Barker, M.A.Sc., P. Eng., President & CEO of Sparton, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact Information

A. Lee Barker, M.A.Sc., P. Eng., President and CEO

Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 Mobile: 416-716-5762 Email: info@spartonres.ca

Website: www.spartonres.ca

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, ongoing financings and transactions. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. While the Company believes its expectations are reasonable, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove accurate, and undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any of the securities described herein.

We Seek Safe Harbour.

SOURCE: Sparton Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sparton-advances-pense-critical-metals-project-1157647