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ACCESS Newswire
15.04.2026 14:26 Uhr
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Allied Universal Chief Security Officer Inducted Into Government Executive Hall of Fame

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Allied Universal, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, is pleased to announce that its chief security officer, retired Major General William J. Walker U.S. Army, has been named to the Government Executive 2026 Hall of Fame for his distinguished federal law enforcement and military career.

"General Walker's induction into the Government Executive Hall of Fame is a significant recognition of his outstanding contributions to national security and public service," said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO. "We are pleased to have his extensive leadership experience and expertise as part of our executive team."

The Government Executive digital news magazine's annual recognition showcases those whose career as a public servant have had a significant impact on the U.S. government and public service. Walker was recognized for his more than 30-year career in leadership roles with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Army and National Guard and as 38th Sergeant at Arms, U.S. House of Representatives, the first African American to serve in this role.

"I'm privileged and profoundly grateful to receive this special acknowledgment and join the other public servants recognized for their contributions," Walker said. "This honor reflects the efforts of the many dedicated professionals I've served alongside throughout my career. I remain committed to advancing security excellence and public service in my role with Allied Universal."

The Government Executive Hall of Fame is published by GovExec, the leading digital news source for senior federal government leaders and contractors covering the operations, management, and policy of the U.S. government.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Director of Communications - North America
Allied Universal
Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-chief-security-officer-inducted-into-government-1157510

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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