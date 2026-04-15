A new report from Metal Focus reveals that global silver market remains structurally tight, with elevated prices, a fifth consecutive annual supply deficit in 2025, and ongoing mine and recycling constraints despite modest production growth. At the same time, PV-driven silver demand is falling sharply due to cost pressure and thrifting.The global silver market remains structurally tight despite weakening demand from the photovoltaic sector, with elevated prices and constrained supply continuing to shape the PV manufacturing landscape. According to the latest World Silver Survey 2026 by independent ...

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