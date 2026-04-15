The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) says distribution grid investment has risen 51% since 2021, but warns that fragmented planning rules and regulatory distortions could limit efficiency and slow the energy transition.European distribution grid investment rose 51% between 2021 and 2024, reaching €35.3 billion ($41.6 billion) per year, and is projected to climb a further 32% to €46.7 billion by 2027, according to a newly published ACER report. The figures, drawn from 191 large distribution system operators across 25 EU member states and Norway - excluding Bulgaria and ...

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