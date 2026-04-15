Asia Broadband Inc.: Asia Broadband Approaches Key Etzatlan Milestone With Modular rGO Gold Recovery Plant Set for Commissioning

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's modular reduced graphene oxide (rGO) gold recovery plant is approaching completion and is now scheduled for transportation to its production facility located in Etzatlan, Mexico, for the purpose of commissioning and live testing.



This announcement signifies a huge milestone in terms of implementing the Company's strategic plan towards bringing its proprietary rGO recovery technology online, testing its performance and optimizing it for further commercial application. The modular pilot plant has been uniquely designed specially to facilitate commissioning and testing of its performance capabilities at the Etzatlan facility. Based on the results obtained during testing, Asia Broadband will then proceed with developing and integrating its 50 TPD (Tons Per Day) rGO-based treatment line at this location.



As has been previously disclosed by the Company, it has acquired its rGO nanotechnology platform in order to improve gold recovery efficiency and optimize operational parameters. The approaching completion of its modular rGO plant is another significant step along this expansion path.



"Approaching completion on the modular rGO plant is a huge achievement for us and a key advancement toward our mining operations growth," explained Chris Torres, President & CEO of Asia Broadband Inc.



"We are preparing to transport the plant to our Etzatlan production facility, so that the system could be tested under live conditions. Once there, we'll be able to optimize performance parameters in preparation to scaling up the system's future utilization."



Expected Results Of Commissioning and Testing

Commissioning and testing of the modular rGO plant is expected to yield valuable technical and operating information about recovery efficiency and other performance characteristics of the system. These tests will provide the Company with valuable data and insights that will lead to improving performance parameters in the future.



The Company also considers this project as yet another major step in its licensing strategy, since rGO technology is indicating potentially huge increases in the Company's net profitability with a licensing roll-out.



Significant improvements in production economics through rGO implementation installation and subsequent usage of rGO membrane systems is likely to bring a revolutionary change in the way that gold and silver are recovered from low-grade ores and even tailings. Modeling has revealed that Au3+ ion recovery rates in highly complex leachates exceed 95% in environmentally friendly and cyanide-free conditions.



These systems are expected to make a material contribution to the bottom line profits of any company through the following channels:



• Decreased gold losses in tailings

• Higher purity of recovered materials

• Low cost of chemical reagents

• Sustainability in form of reduced carbon emissions



Additionally, the modular design of the pilot plant is likely to facilitate its further use on mine-sites and other locations with limited infrastructure and even allow for expanding their capacity in the future.



Platform For Future Internal and External Expansion

Apart from the anticipated benefits brought upon by the installation of rGO plants for AABB's own production purposes, the Company is exploring the commercial potential of its technology further by means of licensing. As was previously announced, the Company has achieved a Letter of Intent agreement pertaining to a licensing deal with one of the world's top-tier mining companies.



It should be noted that the successfull commissioning of the rGO plant in Etzatlan will also provide AABB with additional leverage for licensing negotiations.



"It's not just a testing facility; it's our launching pad for future growth," concluded Chris Torres.

"We see rGO technology as a platform for greatly improving our profitability and developing a new revenue stream for AABB through licensing and deployments of this technology to other mines."

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.



Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com

www.aabbgmine2token.com

www.goldenbaboons.com

www.goldaxis.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.