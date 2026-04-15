Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. Accelerates Peptide Biotechnology Push into Musculoskeletal Health

AI-Enabled Discovery and Clinical-Stage Development Target Injury Recovery, Performance, and Tissue Healing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC:FITY), powered by its AI initiatives today announced the continued expansion of its biotechnology strategy focused on peptide products, peptide discovery, and clinical research for musculoskeletal ("MSK") health, recovery, and performance. Building on its transition into biotechnology and life sciences, the Company is advancing an integrated platform that combines peptide science, artificial intelligence-enabled discovery, and staged clinical development to address unmet needs across muscle, tendon, ligament, and bone conditions.

The Company's approach is designed to create value across multiple channels. In the near term, Fifty 1 Labs plans to advance first-in-human peptide research, strengthen its AI-assisted discovery capabilities, and expand partnerships with biotech, pharmaceutical, academic, and clinical collaborators. Longer term, the Company aims to build a portfolio of MSK-focused peptide products and partnerable intellectual property spanning novel peptide candidates, formulations, delivery systems, and translational research assets.

Fifty 1 Labs is positioning itself at the intersection of peptide therapeutics, translational MSK science, and evidence-driven product innovation. Through its peptide-focused operations, the Company intends to develop and evaluate peptide-based products and investigational candidates for applications in injury recovery, rehabilitation, post-surgical healing, sports performance, and broader musculoskeletal wellness. Its strategy includes discovery of novel peptide analogues, exploration of differentiated delivery technologies, and advancement of programs from preclinical research through Phase I-III clinical studies.

"Our goal is to help bring greater scientific rigor, innovation, and legitimacy to the peptide sector," said Joel Gagnier, Chief Executive Officer of Fifty 1 Labs. "We believe peptide science has substantial potential in musculoskeletal health, particularly when paired with disciplined clinical research, strong regulatory strategy, and modern AI tools that can improve candidate selection and development efficiency."

Fifty 1 Labs believes the market opportunity for peptide-enabled musculoskeletal products and therapeutics is compelling. Musculoskeletal conditions remain among the largest contributors to disability and healthcare burden, while peptide therapeutics continue to represent a growing segment of biotechnology. The Company sees a particularly attractive opportunity in combining AI-assisted peptide discovery with clinically anchored development in MSK indications, where there remains demand for therapies and products that can improve function, accelerate recovery, and support tissue healing.

In support of this vision, the Company is developing a strategy centered on four pillars: building a proprietary peptide discovery and optimization engine focused on MSK biology; advancing a staged clinical pipeline from Phase I through Phase III; developing differentiated MSK-focused products under appropriate regulatory frameworks; and pursuing strategic partnerships to accelerate execution and expand market reach.

Fifty 1 Labs expects its peptide and MSK research platform to support both near-term commercial opportunities and longer-term therapeutic development. By integrating scientific substantiation, translational research, and disciplined development planning, the Company intends to establish a differentiated position in the evolving peptide biotechnology market.

The Company previously announced the retirement of 1,748,933 Series B Preferred Shares using its own funds in direct collaboration with the shareholder, permanently eliminating the potential conversion of approximately 612,126,550 common shares into the market. This strategic move significantly reduces future dilution, strengthens the capital structure, and removes substantial share overhang, demonstrating Fifty 1 Labs' commitment to protecting and enhancing shareholder value while allowing the Company to focus fully on advancing its AI-powered peptide therapeutics pipeline and delivering long-term growth for investors.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC:FITY) is an AI-powered biotechnology and life sciences company focused on peptide products, peptide discovery, AI-enabled research, and clinical development. The Company is pursuing opportunities across musculoskeletal health, recovery, and performance through evidence-based innovation, strategic partnerships, and translational science.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Fifty1 Labs, Inc.

ir@fifty1labs.com | (877) 505-5006

www.fifty1labs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, competition, technological changes, and other factors detailed in the company's Disclosure Statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE: Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/fifty-1-labs-inc.-accelerates-peptide-biotechnology-push-into-musculos-1157556