Ondas Inc.: Ondas and Heidelberg Launch ONBERG Autonomous Systems Joint Venture with Official Launch and Live Demonstration Event in Germany

Marks Operational Readiness of Integrated Drone Defense Systems and Establishes European Hub for Production, Development, and Deployment

Initial Focus on Germany and Ukraine, with Plans to Expand Sales, Manufacturing, and Deployment Across Europe

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground-based intelligence systems through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced the official launch of ONBERG Autonomous Systems, its joint venture with HD Advanced Technologies, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG). The joint venture has commenced operations at Heidelberg's facility in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany, marking a significant milestone in Ondas' European expansion strategy and its mission to scale next-generation drone defense systems globally.

The launch event included a live operational demonstration attended by senior government officials and industry leaders, showcasing the readiness of ONBERG's integrated autonomous drone defense systems. The joint venture is designed to serve as a one-stop shop for critical infrastructure protection, combining development, system integration, and industrial-scale manufacturing within a European-based supply chain.

Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas, emphasized, "ONBERG is a major step toward localizing advanced autonomous defense capabilities in Europe. Together with Heidelberg, we are combining proven technology with German industrial scale and execution to deliver mission-ready autonomous drone systems from Brandenburg to customers across Europe and international markets."

"With ONBERG, Brandenburg an der Havel will become the hub for a self-sufficient, scalable production facility for autonomous drone defense," said Jürgen Otto, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "Building on 175 years of German engineering expertise from Heidelberg, this venture will make a significant contribution to Europe's technological independence."

The establishment of ONBERG comes at a time of increasing urgency across Europe to protect critical infrastructure from evolving aerial threats, including the growing use of drones in surveillance, sabotage, and hybrid warfare. ONBERG's systems are designed to address these challenges through a holistic, multi-layered defense architecture that integrates sensing, decision-making, and engagement into a seamless operational framework.

Built on Ondas Autonomous Systems' proven technologies, including AI-driven detection and autonomous interception platforms, ONBERG's solutions provide scalable, low-collateral protection for sensitive environments such as energy infrastructure, transportation hubs, and national security assets. The systems are designed for continuous operation, rapid deployment, and integration into existing security frameworks, enabling operators to meet stringent regulatory and operational requirements.

This milestone builds on Ondas' broader strategic roadmap, including recent international deployments, growing bookings momentum, and expansion into global defense and homeland security markets. Through ONBERG, Ondas is advancing its position as a leading provider of integrated airspace security solutions, combining aerial robotics, counter-UAS technologies, and autonomous operations into a unified defense architecture.

The joint venture will initially focus on Germany and Ukraine, with plans to expand sales, manufacturing, and deployment capabilities across Europe and additional international markets over time. By leveraging local production and supply chains, ONBERG supports the growing demand for technological sovereignty while enabling scalable delivery of advanced drone defense systems.

ONBERG represents a key pillar in Ondas' strategy to deliver Defense 2.0 capabilities-where autonomous systems detect, protect, and engage threats before human exposure-bringing together innovation, industrial scale, and operational readiness to meet the demands of modern security environments.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical connectivity solutions for defense, security, and industrial markets. Through its business units (Ondas Autonomous Systems, Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks), the Company develops and deploys integrated technologies that deliver advanced sensing, mobility, and communications capabilities for complex operational environments.

Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) delivers a portfolio of AI-enabled air and ground robotic platforms and counter-UAS technologies designed to support defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection missions worldwide. OAS solutions include autonomous drone platforms, robotic ground systems, counter-drone technologies, advanced propulsion and unmanned aircraft capabilities, autonomous engineering and demining capabilities, and integrated sensing systems that enable persistent intelligence, surveillance, security, and operational response. These platforms are deployed globally across defense forces, government agencies, and commercial operators to protect sensitive sites, populations, and strategic infrastructure.

Ondas Capital focuses on strategic investments, partnerships, and advisory initiatives that support the growth of the global autonomous systems ecosystem. The platform is designed to accelerate the development, scaling, and deployment of next-generation robotics, sensing, and defense technologies across allied markets.

Ondas Networks provides mission-critical wireless connectivity through its FullMAX platform, a software-defined broadband solution based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. FullMAX enables highly reliable, secure, and scalable communications for industrial IoT applications across rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government networks.

Together, Ondas' technologies combine autonomous systems, advanced sensing, and resilient connectivity to deliver integrated operational capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, and decision-making in some of the world's most demanding environments.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com,X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com and LinkedIn

For Rotron:www.rotronaero.com and Linkedin

For 4M Defense: www.4-mine.com and LinkedIn

For BIRD: www.birdaero.com and LinkedIn

For World View: www.worldview.space, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Capital: www.ondascapital.com , X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com , X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-and-heidelberg-launch-onberg-autonomous-systems-joint-ventu-1157577